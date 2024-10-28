iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd Board Meeting

583.25
(1.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:37:00 PM

Patels Airtemp CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter and Half-year Ended on 30Th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 3rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Final Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 3rd August, 2024 Re-constitution of various committees of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and To recommend dividend if any for the year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 Board recommended dividend or Rs. 3.00/- per shares (i.e. 30%) on 54,70,240 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 32nd AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Approval of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Patels Airtemp: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.