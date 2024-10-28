Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter and Half-year Ended on 30Th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 3rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Final Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 3rd August, 2024 Re-constitution of various committees of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and To recommend dividend if any for the year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 Board recommended dividend or Rs. 3.00/- per shares (i.e. 30%) on 54,70,240 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 32nd AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024