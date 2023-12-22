Outcome of Board Meeting The Sub-Division/ Split of Equity Shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs.5/- each, subject to approval of the Members. The record date for Subdivision/ Split will be intimated in due course subject to compliance of necessary laws. Approved alteration of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of Sub-Division/Split of Equity Shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs.5/- each, subject to approval of the Members. Intimation of Record Date in respect of Sub-division of Equity Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PEARL GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PEARL GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (532808) RECORD DATE 05/01/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 05/01/2024 DR-690/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE940H01014 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/01/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.12.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Pearl Global Industries Limited (PGIL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. January 05, 2024. Symbol PGIL Company Name Pearl Global Industries Limited New ISIN INE940H01022 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., January 05, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 02.01.2024)