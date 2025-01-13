Phoenix Township Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.98
13.98
13.98
13.98
Preference Capital
7.7
7.7
7.7
7.7
Reserves
199.17
2.74
1.98
1.68
Net Worth
220.85
24.42
23.66
23.36
Minority Interest
Debt
15.14
15.45
12.1
12.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.46
2.34
2.27
2.1
Total Liabilities
238.45
42.21
38.03
38.16
Fixed Assets
21.49
25.96
24.95
26.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.2
1.41
0.97
0.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
190.65
14.54
11.49
9.73
Inventories
0.18
0.13
0.11
0.11
Inventory Days
4.3
Sundry Debtors
1.24
0.75
0.01
0.83
Debtor Days
32.46
Other Current Assets
195.46
20.47
16.64
13.77
Sundry Creditors
-2.19
-2.76
-1.4
-2.1
Creditor Days
82.14
Other Current Liabilities
-4.04
-4.05
-3.87
-2.88
Cash
1.12
0.31
0.61
0.64
Total Assets
238.46
42.22
38.02
38.15
