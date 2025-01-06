iifl-logo-icon 1
Phoenix Township Ltd Cash Flow Statement

280.2
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Phoenix Township Ltd

Phoenix Township FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.53

0.75

0.84

0.76

Depreciation

-2.49

-2.5

-2.04

-1.89

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.37

-0.21

-0.25

Working capital

0.48

-1

-0.77

-3.92

Other operating items

Operating

-3.75

-3.13

-2.18

-5.29

Capital expenditure

1.24

6.29

0.91

2.29

Free cash flow

-2.51

3.15

-1.26

-3

Equity raised

6.84

5.4

3.46

2.42

Investing

0

-0.46

0.48

0

Financing

13.97

13.83

11.47

5.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

18.29

21.93

14.14

5.08

