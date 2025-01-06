Phoenix Township Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.53
0.75
0.84
0.76
Depreciation
-2.49
-2.5
-2.04
-1.89
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.37
-0.21
-0.25
Working capital
0.48
-1
-0.77
-3.92
Other operating items
Operating
-3.75
-3.13
-2.18
-5.29
Capital expenditure
1.24
6.29
0.91
2.29
Free cash flow
-2.51
3.15
-1.26
-3
Equity raised
6.84
5.4
3.46
2.42
Investing
0
-0.46
0.48
0
Financing
13.97
13.83
11.47
5.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
18.29
21.93
14.14
5.08
