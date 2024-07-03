Summary

Phoenix Township Limited was incorporated in February, 1993. The Company is engaged in providing services relating to hotel business.The Company has a significant potential for growth of hospitability business in India. During the year, it has taken several measures to tap this opportunity. As most of its addressable market is very active online, the Company has made a conscious effort to focus on digital, both as a channel for future growth and to build its brand. As a result, response times to customer leads, queries or online mentions are being cut drastically. The Companys results of operations are primarily affected by room revenue and food and beverage revenue in its hotel. Room revenue is dependent upon the number of hotel rooms occupied by guests and the rate at which such guests can be charged.Efficient resort operations are central to delivering a holiday experience that meets the expectations of customers. This encompasses three key areas: infrastructure and facilities, holiday activities, and food and beverage (F & B). The Company has initiative on institutionalizing post-holiday feedback as the chief mechanism in delivering quality holiday experience to customers and addressing their concerns.Green First Estate Private Limited has been incorporated as subsidiary of the Company on November 17, 2023.

