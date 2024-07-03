iifl-logo-icon 1
Phoenix Township Ltd Share Price

280.2
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:16:00 PM

  • Open283.9
  • Day's High283.9
  • 52 Wk High301
  • Prev. Close285.9
  • Day's Low280.2
  • 52 Wk Low 69.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.55
  • P/E92.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value153.47
  • EPS3.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)414.54
  • Div. Yield0
Phoenix Township Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

283.9

Prev. Close

285.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.55

Day's High

283.9

Day's Low

280.2

52 Week's High

301

52 Week's Low

69.01

Book Value

153.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

414.54

P/E

92.23

EPS

3.1

Divi. Yield

0

Phoenix Township Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 06 Dec, 2024

arrow

Phoenix Township Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Phoenix Township Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 29.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Phoenix Township Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.98

13.98

13.98

13.98

Preference Capital

7.7

7.7

7.7

7.7

Reserves

199.17

2.74

1.98

1.68

Net Worth

220.85

24.42

23.66

23.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.33

20.01

17.8

14.53

yoy growth (%)

-53.39

12.43

22.5

11

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.98

-3.84

-3.04

-2.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.53

0.75

0.84

0.76

Depreciation

-2.49

-2.5

-2.04

-1.89

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.37

-0.21

-0.25

Working capital

0.48

-1

-0.77

-3.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.39

12.43

22.5

11

Op profit growth

-65.85

19.54

13.58

0.77

EBIT growth

-141.69

18.86

13.31

12.93

Net profit growth

-563.71

-40.2

21.45

16.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

27.47

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

27.47

Other Operating Income

2.07

Other Income

194.68

Phoenix Township Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Phoenix Township Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Surendra Ambalal Dave

Additional Director

SHIBANI MANISH HARLALKA

Managing Director

SAMIT PRAFULLA HEDE

Non Executive Director

Paul David Talbot Willcox

Independent Director

Kiran Narayan Talchekar

Alternate Director

Arun P Pawar

Addtnl Independent Director

Ajit Warty

Addtnl Independent Director

Dev Toprani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

HUNNY NARESH MEHTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Phoenix Township Ltd

Summary

Phoenix Township Limited was incorporated in February, 1993. The Company is engaged in providing services relating to hotel business.The Company has a significant potential for growth of hospitability business in India. During the year, it has taken several measures to tap this opportunity. As most of its addressable market is very active online, the Company has made a conscious effort to focus on digital, both as a channel for future growth and to build its brand. As a result, response times to customer leads, queries or online mentions are being cut drastically. The Companys results of operations are primarily affected by room revenue and food and beverage revenue in its hotel. Room revenue is dependent upon the number of hotel rooms occupied by guests and the rate at which such guests can be charged.Efficient resort operations are central to delivering a holiday experience that meets the expectations of customers. This encompasses three key areas: infrastructure and facilities, holiday activities, and food and beverage (F & B). The Company has initiative on institutionalizing post-holiday feedback as the chief mechanism in delivering quality holiday experience to customers and addressing their concerns.Green First Estate Private Limited has been incorporated as subsidiary of the Company on November 17, 2023.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Phoenix Township Ltd share price today?

The Phoenix Township Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹280.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix Township Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phoenix Township Ltd is ₹414.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Phoenix Township Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Phoenix Township Ltd is 92.23 and 1.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Phoenix Township Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phoenix Township Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phoenix Township Ltd is ₹69.01 and ₹301 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Phoenix Township Ltd?

Phoenix Township Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.57%, 3 Years at 144.13%, 1 Year at 281.51%, 6 Month at 119.50%, 3 Month at 14.82% and 1 Month at 8.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Phoenix Township Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Phoenix Township Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.45 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 29.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Township Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

