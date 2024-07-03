SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹283.9
Prev. Close₹285.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.55
Day's High₹283.9
Day's Low₹280.2
52 Week's High₹301
52 Week's Low₹69.01
Book Value₹153.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)414.54
P/E92.23
EPS3.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.98
13.98
13.98
13.98
Preference Capital
7.7
7.7
7.7
7.7
Reserves
199.17
2.74
1.98
1.68
Net Worth
220.85
24.42
23.66
23.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.33
20.01
17.8
14.53
yoy growth (%)
-53.39
12.43
22.5
11
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.98
-3.84
-3.04
-2.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.53
0.75
0.84
0.76
Depreciation
-2.49
-2.5
-2.04
-1.89
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.37
-0.21
-0.25
Working capital
0.48
-1
-0.77
-3.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.39
12.43
22.5
11
Op profit growth
-65.85
19.54
13.58
0.77
EBIT growth
-141.69
18.86
13.31
12.93
Net profit growth
-563.71
-40.2
21.45
16.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
27.47
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
27.47
Other Operating Income
2.07
Other Income
194.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Surendra Ambalal Dave
Additional Director
SHIBANI MANISH HARLALKA
Managing Director
SAMIT PRAFULLA HEDE
Non Executive Director
Paul David Talbot Willcox
Independent Director
Kiran Narayan Talchekar
Alternate Director
Arun P Pawar
Addtnl Independent Director
Ajit Warty
Addtnl Independent Director
Dev Toprani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
HUNNY NARESH MEHTA
Reports by Phoenix Township Ltd
Summary
Phoenix Township Limited was incorporated in February, 1993. The Company is engaged in providing services relating to hotel business.The Company has a significant potential for growth of hospitability business in India. During the year, it has taken several measures to tap this opportunity. As most of its addressable market is very active online, the Company has made a conscious effort to focus on digital, both as a channel for future growth and to build its brand. As a result, response times to customer leads, queries or online mentions are being cut drastically. The Companys results of operations are primarily affected by room revenue and food and beverage revenue in its hotel. Room revenue is dependent upon the number of hotel rooms occupied by guests and the rate at which such guests can be charged.Efficient resort operations are central to delivering a holiday experience that meets the expectations of customers. This encompasses three key areas: infrastructure and facilities, holiday activities, and food and beverage (F & B). The Company has initiative on institutionalizing post-holiday feedback as the chief mechanism in delivering quality holiday experience to customers and addressing their concerns.Green First Estate Private Limited has been incorporated as subsidiary of the Company on November 17, 2023.
The Phoenix Township Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹280.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Phoenix Township Ltd is ₹414.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Phoenix Township Ltd is 92.23 and 1.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Phoenix Township Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Phoenix Township Ltd is ₹69.01 and ₹301 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Phoenix Township Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.57%, 3 Years at 144.13%, 1 Year at 281.51%, 6 Month at 119.50%, 3 Month at 14.82% and 1 Month at 8.40%.
