Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and Consider and approve the First Interim Dividend on equity shares and preference shares if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25 October 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that Meeting No. 03/ 2024-2025 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14 August 2024 at 3.00 P.M.to inter-alia: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To fix the date of 315t Annual General Meeting. 3. Any other business items proposed by the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14 August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday August 05 2024 shall inter-alia consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares/ warrants/ preference shares/ any other security convertible into equity shares (Securities) to any eligible person through any permissible mode including through a preferential issue or any other mode as may be permitted under applicable laws including the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and to approve all the necessary actions required for raising funds subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the members of the Company in this regard. Enclosed herewith revised outcome of board meeting held on 05th August 2024 Further to our intimation dated July 31st, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations as amended read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Phoenix Township Limited (Company) at their Meeting held today considered and approved the following: 1. The issuance of 44,70,000 Convertible Warrants to Promoters/Promoter Group on preferential basis subject to approval of members; 2. 17,00,000 Convertible warrants to Non- Promoters on preferential basis subject to approval of members; 3. The issuance of 8,10,000 Equity Shares to Non - Promoters on preferential basis subject to approval of members; 4. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General meeting of the members of the Company which is scheduled on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 at 3:30 PM IST through video conference / other audio-visual means. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:05 P.M. Issue of securites and other details as required under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting Dated 05th August 2024. Revised outcome of Board Meeting Dated 05th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on July 25 2024 shall inter-alia consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares/ warrants/ preference shares / any other security convertible into equity shares (Securities) to any eligible person through any permissible mode including through a preferential issue or any other mode as may be permitted under applicable laws including the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and to approve all the necessary actions required for raising funds subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the members of the Company in this regard. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/07/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 7 May 2024

Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2024 Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in reference to our earlier intimation dated May 07, 2024, regarding intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday, May 13, 2024. It may please be noted that due to certain exigencies, the meeting of Board of Directors is now rescheduled & to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-2024. This is for your kind information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Recommend a final divided Rs. 0.25 per equity share of Rs. 10 /- each and Rs. 0.10 per preference share or Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. subject to approval of shareholder at ensuing annual general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

Outcome cf board meeting held on 09 March 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024