iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phoenix Township Ltd Board Meeting

253.9
(4.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Phoenix Township CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and Consider and approve the First Interim Dividend on equity shares and preference shares if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25 October 2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that Meeting No. 03/ 2024-2025 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14 August 2024 at 3.00 P.M.to inter-alia: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To fix the date of 315t Annual General Meeting. 3. Any other business items proposed by the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14 August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday August 05 2024 shall inter-alia consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares/ warrants/ preference shares/ any other security convertible into equity shares (Securities) to any eligible person through any permissible mode including through a preferential issue or any other mode as may be permitted under applicable laws including the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and to approve all the necessary actions required for raising funds subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the members of the Company in this regard. Enclosed herewith revised outcome of board meeting held on 05th August 2024 Further to our intimation dated July 31st, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations as amended read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Phoenix Township Limited (Company) at their Meeting held today considered and approved the following: 1. The issuance of 44,70,000 Convertible Warrants to Promoters/Promoter Group on preferential basis subject to approval of members; 2. 17,00,000 Convertible warrants to Non- Promoters on preferential basis subject to approval of members; 3. The issuance of 8,10,000 Equity Shares to Non - Promoters on preferential basis subject to approval of members; 4. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General meeting of the members of the Company which is scheduled on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 at 3:30 PM IST through video conference / other audio-visual means. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:05 P.M. Issue of securites and other details as required under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting Dated 05th August 2024. Revised outcome of Board Meeting Dated 05th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on July 25 2024 shall inter-alia consider the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares/ warrants/ preference shares / any other security convertible into equity shares (Securities) to any eligible person through any permissible mode including through a preferential issue or any other mode as may be permitted under applicable laws including the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and to approve all the necessary actions required for raising funds subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the members of the Company in this regard. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/07/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 20247 May 2024
Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2024 Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in reference to our earlier intimation dated May 07, 2024, regarding intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday, May 13, 2024. It may please be noted that due to certain exigencies, the meeting of Board of Directors is now rescheduled & to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-2024. This is for your kind information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024) Recommend a final divided Rs. 0.25 per equity share of Rs. 10 /- each and Rs. 0.10 per preference share or Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. subject to approval of shareholder at ensuing annual general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Mar 20249 Mar 2024
Outcome cf board meeting held on 09 March 2024.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform the exchange that Meeting No. 07/ 2023-2024 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 3.00 P.M. through audio-visual means to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 Dear Sir/ Madam, The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, February 12, 2024, inter-alia have transacted and approved the following: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, Approved the Un-Audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (Copy of the Financial Result along with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith). The Board Meeting was commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.03 p.m. Dear Sir(s), The Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 12, 2024 have approved the un-audited financial results along with limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Phoenix Township: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Township Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.