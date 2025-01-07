iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Phoenix Township Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

277
(-1.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Township Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.33

20.01

17.8

14.53

yoy growth (%)

-53.39

12.43

22.5

11

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.98

-3.84

-3.04

-2.8

As % of sales

21.32

19.19

17.09

19.31

Other costs

-6.03

-12.35

-11.56

-8.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

64.7

61.72

64.95

61.32

Operating profit

1.3

3.81

3.19

2.81

OPM

13.97

19.08

17.94

19.35

Depreciation

-2.49

-2.5

-2.04

-1.89

Interest expense

-0.8

-0.98

-0.62

-0.52

Other income

0.46

0.43

0.31

0.37

Profit before tax

-1.53

0.75

0.84

0.76

Taxes

-0.21

-0.37

-0.21

-0.25

Tax rate

13.77

-50.22

-25.74

-32.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.74

0.37

0.62

0.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.74

0.37

0.62

0.51

yoy growth (%)

-563.71

-40.2

21.45

16.43

NPM

-18.65

1.87

3.52

3.55

Phoenix Township : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Phoenix Township Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.