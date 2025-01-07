Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.33
20.01
17.8
14.53
yoy growth (%)
-53.39
12.43
22.5
11
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.98
-3.84
-3.04
-2.8
As % of sales
21.32
19.19
17.09
19.31
Other costs
-6.03
-12.35
-11.56
-8.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
64.7
61.72
64.95
61.32
Operating profit
1.3
3.81
3.19
2.81
OPM
13.97
19.08
17.94
19.35
Depreciation
-2.49
-2.5
-2.04
-1.89
Interest expense
-0.8
-0.98
-0.62
-0.52
Other income
0.46
0.43
0.31
0.37
Profit before tax
-1.53
0.75
0.84
0.76
Taxes
-0.21
-0.37
-0.21
-0.25
Tax rate
13.77
-50.22
-25.74
-32.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.74
0.37
0.62
0.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.74
0.37
0.62
0.51
yoy growth (%)
-563.71
-40.2
21.45
16.43
NPM
-18.65
1.87
3.52
3.55
