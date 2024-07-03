Phoenix Township Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
27.47
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
27.47
Other Operating Income
2.07
Other Income
194.68
Total Income
224.23
Total Expenditure
23.64
PBIDT
200.58
Interest
1.48
PBDT
199.1
Depreciation
1.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.61
Deferred Tax
0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
196.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
196.41
Extra-ordinary Items
193.96
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
140.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
13.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
730.17
PBDTM(%)
724.79
PATM(%)
714.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.