|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Aug 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Enclosed herewith revised outcome of board meeting held on 05th August 2024 This is with reference to the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Notice Dated August 05, 2024 issued to the members of Phoenix Township Limited on August 12, 2024. we are submitting herewith a corrigendum dated September 11, 2024 tp the above referred EGM Notice Dated August 05, 2024 of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/09/2024)
