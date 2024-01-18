|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|0.1
|1
|Interim 1
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024.
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|0.25
|2.5
|Final
|Recommend a final divided Rs. 0.25 per equity share of Rs. 10 /- each and Rs. 0.10 per preference share or Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. subject to approval of shareholder at ensuing annual general meeting.
