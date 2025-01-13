Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.25
23.25
23.25
23.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.06
-9.16
-7.01
-7.02
Net Worth
12.19
14.09
16.24
16.2
Minority Interest
Debt
15.22
2.69
3.36
4.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.86
3.81
0
4.46
Total Liabilities
31.27
20.59
19.6
25.17
Fixed Assets
51.84
34.55
33.16
35.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.96
5.76
1.16
5.65
Networking Capital
-26.91
-20.72
-15.55
-16.46
Inventories
3.84
5.58
5.76
5.14
Inventory Days
78.97
Sundry Debtors
3.08
3.4
2.15
3.4
Debtor Days
52.24
Other Current Assets
7.42
6.72
4.81
4.66
Sundry Creditors
-40.2
-35.16
-26.09
-25.98
Creditor Days
399.19
Other Current Liabilities
-1.05
-1.26
-2.18
-3.68
Cash
0.39
1.01
0.83
0.92
Total Assets
31.28
20.6
19.6
25.18
