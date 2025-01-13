iifl-logo-icon 1
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd Balance Sheet

65.8
(-0.80%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:08:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.25

23.25

23.25

23.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.06

-9.16

-7.01

-7.02

Net Worth

12.19

14.09

16.24

16.2

Minority Interest

Debt

15.22

2.69

3.36

4.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.86

3.81

0

4.46

Total Liabilities

31.27

20.59

19.6

25.17

Fixed Assets

51.84

34.55

33.16

35.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.96

5.76

1.16

5.65

Networking Capital

-26.91

-20.72

-15.55

-16.46

Inventories

3.84

5.58

5.76

5.14

Inventory Days

78.97

Sundry Debtors

3.08

3.4

2.15

3.4

Debtor Days

52.24

Other Current Assets

7.42

6.72

4.81

4.66

Sundry Creditors

-40.2

-35.16

-26.09

-25.98

Creditor Days

399.19

Other Current Liabilities

-1.05

-1.26

-2.18

-3.68

Cash

0.39

1.01

0.83

0.92

Total Assets

31.28

20.6

19.6

25.18

