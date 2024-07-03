iifl-logo-icon 1
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd Share Price

65
(-5.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.2
  • Day's High70.2
  • 52 Wk High92.49
  • Prev. Close68.8
  • Day's Low61.92
  • 52 Wk Low 48.11
  • Turnover (lac)14.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

70.2

Prev. Close

68.8

Turnover(Lac.)

14.79

Day's High

70.2

Day's Low

61.92

52 Week's High

92.49

52 Week's Low

48.11

Book Value

4.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 25.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.25

23.25

23.25

23.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.06

-9.16

-7.01

-7.02

Net Worth

12.19

14.09

16.24

16.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.75

38.89

7.46

7.87

yoy growth (%)

-38.91

421.28

-5.31

-25.38

Raw materials

-9.61

-17.1

-2.39

-2.75

As % of sales

40.46

43.97

32.08

34.92

Employee costs

-2.05

-2.81

-0.56

-0.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.41

-2.7

-3.32

0.1

Depreciation

-3.5

-3.63

-2.65

-2.53

Tax paid

0.45

-0.21

-0.17

0

Working capital

4.84

1.77

-1.04

-9.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.91

421.28

-5.31

-25.38

Op profit growth

-601.27

-109.27

-1,018.37

-81.85

EBIT growth

-143

-34.1

-974.68

16.74

Net profit growth

4,734.25

-115.38

-231

316.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

27.99

43.61

31.78

Excise Duty

4.24

4.72

0

Net Sales

23.75

38.89

31.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

7.32

Other Income

5.5

4.27

1.7

View Annually Results

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.4

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.05

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.75

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.75

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

941.8

84.778,884.8724.940183.4364.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Naveen Pawar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kajal Goel

Independent Director

Akhil Dada

Non Executive Director

Avneet Kaur

Independent Director

Ramneek Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Mar.93 in the assisted sector by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation, the Piccadily group, Vinod Kumar and others, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries (PSAIL) presently manufactures White Crystal Sugar from sugarcane cultivated and Rectified Spirit, Extra Natural Alcohol (ENA) from Molasses/ Rice / Wheat, Ethanol, IMFL, PML, Country Liquor, etc.The by-products are molasses, bagasse and power. Molasses -- which is used to manufacture alcohol and citric acid -- is sold to distilleries. Bagasse is used as raw material in the paper industry and as fuel for generating power. The bagasse produced will be utilised by the company for steam/power generation. The company generates 6 MW; 4 MW to be used by the plant and the surplus 2 MW is being sold to PSEB.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.94 to part-finance a 2500-tcd plant to manufacture sugar and to generate 6 MW of power. The company is concentrating on developing quality cane in the area allotted to it. Various incentives interest-free loans, supply of fertilisers and pesticides at subsidised rates, free testing of soils, etc have been extended to farmers in the area. The Company is projecting 30.00 lac quintals of crushings from sugarcane for 2003-04.The Company was declared as sick industrial company as per the provisions and the company has submitted the draft Rehabilitation proposal with BIFR.The Distiilery Unit with a capacity of 40 KLPD in the sugar mill campus was established
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd share price today?

The Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd is ₹151.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd is 0 and 15.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd is ₹48.11 and ₹92.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd?

Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.15%, 3 Years at 60.79%, 1 Year at 21.11%, 6 Month at -6.74%, 3 Month at -1.71% and 1 Month at 4.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.02 %

