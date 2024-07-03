Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹70.2
Prev. Close₹68.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.79
Day's High₹70.2
Day's Low₹61.92
52 Week's High₹92.49
52 Week's Low₹48.11
Book Value₹4.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.25
23.25
23.25
23.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.06
-9.16
-7.01
-7.02
Net Worth
12.19
14.09
16.24
16.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.75
38.89
7.46
7.87
yoy growth (%)
-38.91
421.28
-5.31
-25.38
Raw materials
-9.61
-17.1
-2.39
-2.75
As % of sales
40.46
43.97
32.08
34.92
Employee costs
-2.05
-2.81
-0.56
-0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.41
-2.7
-3.32
0.1
Depreciation
-3.5
-3.63
-2.65
-2.53
Tax paid
0.45
-0.21
-0.17
0
Working capital
4.84
1.77
-1.04
-9.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.91
421.28
-5.31
-25.38
Op profit growth
-601.27
-109.27
-1,018.37
-81.85
EBIT growth
-143
-34.1
-974.68
16.74
Net profit growth
4,734.25
-115.38
-231
316.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
27.99
43.61
31.78
Excise Duty
4.24
4.72
0
Net Sales
23.75
38.89
31.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
7.32
Other Income
5.5
4.27
1.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.4
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.05
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.75
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.75
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
941.8
|84.77
|8,884.87
|24.94
|0
|183.43
|64.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Naveen Pawar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kajal Goel
Independent Director
Akhil Dada
Non Executive Director
Avneet Kaur
Independent Director
Ramneek Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Mar.93 in the assisted sector by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation, the Piccadily group, Vinod Kumar and others, Piccadily Sugar and Allied Industries (PSAIL) presently manufactures White Crystal Sugar from sugarcane cultivated and Rectified Spirit, Extra Natural Alcohol (ENA) from Molasses/ Rice / Wheat, Ethanol, IMFL, PML, Country Liquor, etc.The by-products are molasses, bagasse and power. Molasses -- which is used to manufacture alcohol and citric acid -- is sold to distilleries. Bagasse is used as raw material in the paper industry and as fuel for generating power. The bagasse produced will be utilised by the company for steam/power generation. The company generates 6 MW; 4 MW to be used by the plant and the surplus 2 MW is being sold to PSEB.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.94 to part-finance a 2500-tcd plant to manufacture sugar and to generate 6 MW of power. The company is concentrating on developing quality cane in the area allotted to it. Various incentives interest-free loans, supply of fertilisers and pesticides at subsidised rates, free testing of soils, etc have been extended to farmers in the area. The Company is projecting 30.00 lac quintals of crushings from sugarcane for 2003-04.The Company was declared as sick industrial company as per the provisions and the company has submitted the draft Rehabilitation proposal with BIFR.The Distiilery Unit with a capacity of 40 KLPD in the sugar mill campus was established
Read More
The Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd is ₹151.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd is 0 and 15.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd is ₹48.11 and ₹92.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.15%, 3 Years at 60.79%, 1 Year at 21.11%, 6 Month at -6.74%, 3 Month at -1.71% and 1 Month at 4.13%.
