|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|PICCADILY SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Compliance of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|PICCADILY SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited quarterly Results for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|Resignation of Ms. Madhu Sharma (DIN: 08644677) from the post of Non-Executive- Non Independent Director of the company due to some personal reasons and certain other pre occupations w.e.f. 02.07.2024 Sugar_Outcome pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|13 Apr 2024
|PICCADILY SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & year ended on 31st March 2024 Monday 22nd April 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. Audited results for year and quarter ended on 31/03/2024 audited result for the quarter and year ended on 31-032024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|PICCADILY SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve meeting of Board of Directors to be held on 7/2/2024 to consider & approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter & period ended 31/12/2023 Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
