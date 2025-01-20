Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.91
17.8
Op profit growth
-603.39
-92.37
EBIT growth
-142.95
-47,391.23
Net profit growth
4,957.78
-94.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-4.36
0.52
8.17
EBIT margin
3.8
-5.41
0.01
Net profit margin
3.82
0.04
0.99
RoCE
3.66
-8.52
RoNW
1.44
0.02
RoA
0.92
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.39
0.01
0.14
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.11
-1.55
-1.28
Book value per share
6.96
6.57
6.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.79
360
43.92
P/CEPS
-4.46
-2.31
-4.79
P/B
0.71
0.54
0.93
EV/EBIDTA
3.43
8.05
5.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
110.31
8.12
27.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.18
33.78
Inventory days
71.68
35.24
Creditor days
-398.56
-300.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.82
3.5
0
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.25
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
-3.45
19.14
1.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-40.46
-43.97
-39.24
Employee costs
-8.65
-7.24
-4.44
Other costs
-55.24
-48.24
-48.13
