Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd Key Ratios

64.99
(0.26%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:20:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.91

17.8

Op profit growth

-603.39

-92.37

EBIT growth

-142.95

-47,391.23

Net profit growth

4,957.78

-94.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-4.36

0.52

8.17

EBIT margin

3.8

-5.41

0.01

Net profit margin

3.82

0.04

0.99

RoCE

3.66

-8.52

RoNW

1.44

0.02

RoA

0.92

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.39

0.01

0.14

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.11

-1.55

-1.28

Book value per share

6.96

6.57

6.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.79

360

43.92

P/CEPS

-4.46

-2.31

-4.79

P/B

0.71

0.54

0.93

EV/EBIDTA

3.43

8.05

5.54

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

110.31

8.12

27.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.18

33.78

Inventory days

71.68

35.24

Creditor days

-398.56

-300.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.82

3.5

0

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.25

0.26

Net debt / op. profit

-3.45

19.14

1.5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-40.46

-43.97

-39.24

Employee costs

-8.65

-7.24

-4.44

Other costs

-55.24

-48.24

-48.13

