Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

65
(-5.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Piccadily Sugar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.41

-2.7

-3.32

0.1

Depreciation

-3.5

-3.63

-2.65

-2.53

Tax paid

0.45

-0.21

-0.17

0

Working capital

4.84

1.77

-1.04

-9.91

Other operating items

Operating

2.19

-4.78

-7.19

-12.34

Capital expenditure

-9.57

2.66

6.15

0.1

Free cash flow

-7.37

-2.12

-1.04

-12.23

Equity raised

-15.86

-16.22

-16.31

-16.5

Investing

0

0.01

0

0

Financing

0.24

0.1

3.89

0.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-22.99

-18.23

-13.47

-28.06

