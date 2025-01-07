Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.75
38.89
7.46
7.87
yoy growth (%)
-38.91
421.28
-5.31
-25.38
Raw materials
-9.61
-17.1
-2.39
-2.75
As % of sales
40.46
43.97
32.08
34.92
Employee costs
-2.05
-2.81
-0.56
-0.57
As % of sales
8.65
7.24
7.5
7.33
Other costs
-13.12
-18.76
-6.73
-4.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.23
48.24
90.26
54.65
Operating profit
-1.03
0.2
-2.22
0.24
OPM
-4.35
0.53
-29.86
3.07
Depreciation
-3.5
-3.63
-2.65
-2.53
Interest expense
-0.49
-0.6
-0.13
-0.26
Other income
5.44
1.32
1.69
2.65
Profit before tax
0.41
-2.7
-3.32
0.1
Taxes
0.45
-0.21
-0.17
0
Tax rate
110.17
8.11
5.19
-7.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.86
-2.92
-3.49
0.09
Exceptional items
0.04
2.94
3.37
0
Net profit
0.91
0.01
-0.12
0.09
yoy growth (%)
4,734.25
-115.38
-231
316.39
NPM
3.83
0.04
-1.64
1.18
