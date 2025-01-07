iifl-logo-icon 1
Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.2
(6.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.75

38.89

7.46

7.87

yoy growth (%)

-38.91

421.28

-5.31

-25.38

Raw materials

-9.61

-17.1

-2.39

-2.75

As % of sales

40.46

43.97

32.08

34.92

Employee costs

-2.05

-2.81

-0.56

-0.57

As % of sales

8.65

7.24

7.5

7.33

Other costs

-13.12

-18.76

-6.73

-4.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.23

48.24

90.26

54.65

Operating profit

-1.03

0.2

-2.22

0.24

OPM

-4.35

0.53

-29.86

3.07

Depreciation

-3.5

-3.63

-2.65

-2.53

Interest expense

-0.49

-0.6

-0.13

-0.26

Other income

5.44

1.32

1.69

2.65

Profit before tax

0.41

-2.7

-3.32

0.1

Taxes

0.45

-0.21

-0.17

0

Tax rate

110.17

8.11

5.19

-7.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.86

-2.92

-3.49

0.09

Exceptional items

0.04

2.94

3.37

0

Net profit

0.91

0.01

-0.12

0.09

yoy growth (%)

4,734.25

-115.38

-231

316.39

NPM

3.83

0.04

-1.64

1.18

