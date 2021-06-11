iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.7
(-9.97%)
Jun 11, 2021

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9,918.48

-8,283.11

917.36

3,316.77

Other operating items

Operating

9,918.48

-8,283.11

917.36

3,316.77

Capital expenditure

178.03

561.87

27.01

28.6

Free cash flow

10,096.51

-7,721.24

944.37

3,345.37

Equity raised

3,067.27

16,774.52

12,460.5

9,594.85

Investing

-4,205.77

-5,448.62

12,641.7

-113.02

Financing

34,994.81

34,286.26

42,311.14

29,429.84

Dividends paid

0

172.49

31.3

233.43

Net in cash

43,952.82

38,063.41

68,389.01

42,490.47

