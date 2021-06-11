Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
9,918.48
-8,283.11
917.36
3,316.77
Other operating items
Operating
9,918.48
-8,283.11
917.36
3,316.77
Capital expenditure
178.03
561.87
27.01
28.6
Free cash flow
10,096.51
-7,721.24
944.37
3,345.37
Equity raised
3,067.27
16,774.52
12,460.5
9,594.85
Investing
-4,205.77
-5,448.62
12,641.7
-113.02
Financing
34,994.81
34,286.26
42,311.14
29,429.84
Dividends paid
0
172.49
31.3
233.43
Net in cash
43,952.82
38,063.41
68,389.01
42,490.47
No Record Found
