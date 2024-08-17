iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16.7
(-9.97%)
Jun 11, 2021|03:58:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4,757.25

4,965.82

4,090.7

6,701.79

6,885.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,757.25

4,965.82

4,090.7

6,701.79

6,885.18

Other Operating Income

229.33

0

0

34.33

49.38

Other Income

-182.74

76.63

31.13

6.1

483.31

Total Income

4,803.84

5,042.45

4,121.83

6,742.22

7,417.87

Total Expenditure

3,784.67

4,693.39

772.46

26,865.54

9,668.86

PBIDT

1,019.17

349.06

3,349.37

-20,123.32

-2,250.99

Interest

2,669.68

2,621.8

2,345.58

167.31

5,603.03

PBDT

-1,650.51

-2,272.74

1,003.79

-20,290.63

-7,854.02

Depreciation

107.28

59.83

35.12

60.41

39.47

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-120.24

-3,128.74

336.42

0

0

Deferred Tax

-414.63

-784.44

-85.07

-5,203.12

-1,973.65

Reported Profit After Tax

-1,222.92

1,580.61

717.32

-15,147.92

-5,919.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1,222.92

1,580.61

717.32

-15,147.92

-5,948.8

Extra-ordinary Items

-1,862.92

0

-142.72

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

640

1,580.61

860.04

-15,147.92

-5,948.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.74

0.34

-482.69

-189.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21,364.69

21,364.69

21,364.68

313.82

313.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.42

7.02

81.87

-300.26

-32.69

PBDTM(%)

-34.69

-45.76

24.53

-302.76

-114.07

PATM(%)

-25.7

31.82

17.53

-226.02

-85.97

