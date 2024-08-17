Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,757.25
4,965.82
4,090.7
6,701.79
6,885.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,757.25
4,965.82
4,090.7
6,701.79
6,885.18
Other Operating Income
229.33
0
0
34.33
49.38
Other Income
-182.74
76.63
31.13
6.1
483.31
Total Income
4,803.84
5,042.45
4,121.83
6,742.22
7,417.87
Total Expenditure
3,784.67
4,693.39
772.46
26,865.54
9,668.86
PBIDT
1,019.17
349.06
3,349.37
-20,123.32
-2,250.99
Interest
2,669.68
2,621.8
2,345.58
167.31
5,603.03
PBDT
-1,650.51
-2,272.74
1,003.79
-20,290.63
-7,854.02
Depreciation
107.28
59.83
35.12
60.41
39.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-120.24
-3,128.74
336.42
0
0
Deferred Tax
-414.63
-784.44
-85.07
-5,203.12
-1,973.65
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,222.92
1,580.61
717.32
-15,147.92
-5,919.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,222.92
1,580.61
717.32
-15,147.92
-5,948.8
Extra-ordinary Items
-1,862.92
0
-142.72
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
640
1,580.61
860.04
-15,147.92
-5,948.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.74
0.34
-482.69
-189.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21,364.69
21,364.69
21,364.68
313.82
313.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.42
7.02
81.87
-300.26
-32.69
PBDTM(%)
-34.69
-45.76
24.53
-302.76
-114.07
PATM(%)
-25.7
31.82
17.53
-226.02
-85.97
