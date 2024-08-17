Summary

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC) is one of the leading housing finance companies in India with a large network across the country that caters to millions of customers in the low-to-moderate income (LMI) category. DHFL provides customers with a vast array of home loan products including loans on homes, residential plots, construction, LAP or loan against property as also mortgage, non-residential and project loans. As on 31 March 2019, the company had a presence in 330 locations, with significant penetration in Tier 2/3 towns. This includes two international representative offices in London and Dubai. DHFLs Project Finance vertical offers a comprehensive financial solution to developers for construction and development of residential projects. As on March 31, 2019, the Company has 4 wholly owned subsidiaries, 3 joint ventures and 3 associate companies.Incorporated in Maharashtra in April 11th, 1984 as Dewan Housing Finance & Leasing Co, the company was renamed as Dewan Housing Development Finance in 1984, then after to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC) with its registered office in Mumbai. The company commenced its activities in Aug.84 and has several branches all over India. It was promoted by the late Shri Rajesh Kumar Wadhawan and his family.The company is recognized as a private housing finance company by the Government of India and the RBI has also considered it eligible for refinance and financial support from the National Housing Bank. The company has bee

