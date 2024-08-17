iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

16.7
(-9.97%)
Jun 11, 2021|03:58:55 PM

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

16.7

Prev. Close

18.55

Turnover(Lac.)

409.83

Day's High

16.7

Day's Low

16.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-256.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

524.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:41 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.20%

Non-Promoter- 3.70%

Institutions: 3.69%

Non-Institutions: 57.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23,364.69

21,364.69

21,364.69

19,283.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8,360.44

-6,464.82

894.52

2,202.92

Net Worth

15,004.25

14,899.87

22,259.21

21,486.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9,918.48

-8,283.11

917.36

3,316.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,470.72

6,606.31

6,038.61

8,722.25

9,258.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,470.72

6,606.31

6,038.61

8,722.25

9,258.96

Other Operating Income

232.52

0

0

48.4

299

Other Income

66.02

83.8

80.55

32.14

20.89

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajay Piramal

Director

Swati Piramal

Director

Anand Piramal

Independent Director

Gautam Doshi

Independent Director

Suhail Nathani

Independent Director

Puneet Yadu Dalmia

Managing Director

JAIRAM RAMAMURTHY SRIDHARAN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bipin Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC) is one of the leading housing finance companies in India with a large network across the country that caters to millions of customers in the low-to-moderate income (LMI) category. DHFL provides customers with a vast array of home loan products including loans on homes, residential plots, construction, LAP or loan against property as also mortgage, non-residential and project loans. As on 31 March 2019, the company had a presence in 330 locations, with significant penetration in Tier 2/3 towns. This includes two international representative offices in London and Dubai. DHFLs Project Finance vertical offers a comprehensive financial solution to developers for construction and development of residential projects. As on March 31, 2019, the Company has 4 wholly owned subsidiaries, 3 joint ventures and 3 associate companies.Incorporated in Maharashtra in April 11th, 1984 as Dewan Housing Finance & Leasing Co, the company was renamed as Dewan Housing Development Finance in 1984, then after to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC) with its registered office in Mumbai. The company commenced its activities in Aug.84 and has several branches all over India. It was promoted by the late Shri Rajesh Kumar Wadhawan and his family.The company is recognized as a private housing finance company by the Government of India and the RBI has also considered it eligible for refinance and financial support from the National Housing Bank. The company has bee
