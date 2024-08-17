Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹16.7
Prev. Close₹18.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹409.83
Day's High₹16.7
Day's Low₹16.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-256.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)524.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23,364.69
21,364.69
21,364.69
19,283.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8,360.44
-6,464.82
894.52
2,202.92
Net Worth
15,004.25
14,899.87
22,259.21
21,486.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
9,918.48
-8,283.11
917.36
3,316.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,470.72
6,606.31
6,038.61
8,722.25
9,258.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,470.72
6,606.31
6,038.61
8,722.25
9,258.96
Other Operating Income
232.52
0
0
48.4
299
Other Income
66.02
83.8
80.55
32.14
20.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ajay Piramal
Director
Swati Piramal
Director
Anand Piramal
Independent Director
Gautam Doshi
Independent Director
Suhail Nathani
Independent Director
Puneet Yadu Dalmia
Managing Director
JAIRAM RAMAMURTHY SRIDHARAN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bipin Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd
Summary
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC) is one of the leading housing finance companies in India with a large network across the country that caters to millions of customers in the low-to-moderate income (LMI) category. DHFL provides customers with a vast array of home loan products including loans on homes, residential plots, construction, LAP or loan against property as also mortgage, non-residential and project loans. As on 31 March 2019, the company had a presence in 330 locations, with significant penetration in Tier 2/3 towns. This includes two international representative offices in London and Dubai. DHFLs Project Finance vertical offers a comprehensive financial solution to developers for construction and development of residential projects. As on March 31, 2019, the Company has 4 wholly owned subsidiaries, 3 joint ventures and 3 associate companies.Incorporated in Maharashtra in April 11th, 1984 as Dewan Housing Finance & Leasing Co, the company was renamed as Dewan Housing Development Finance in 1984, then after to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC) with its registered office in Mumbai. The company commenced its activities in Aug.84 and has several branches all over India. It was promoted by the late Shri Rajesh Kumar Wadhawan and his family.The company is recognized as a private housing finance company by the Government of India and the RBI has also considered it eligible for refinance and financial support from the National Housing Bank. The company has bee
Read More
