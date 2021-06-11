|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|Intimation under SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 Scrip Code: 500302 In furtherance to our intimation dated 3rd October, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors (Administration, Authorisation & Finance) (Committee) of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, at its meeting held on 3rd October, 2024, approved the pricing supplement, the broad terms of the subsequent issuance of notes proposed to be issued under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme, and other related documents for issuance of 7.80% USD 150,000,000 Senior Secured Sustainability Notes due 2028 under Tranche 2 of the USD 1,000,000,000 Secured Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the Issuance).
