Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

16.7
(-9.97%)
Jun 11, 2021|03:58:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

3,398.68

3,072.04

3,391.78

3,214.53

4,214.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,398.68

3,072.04

3,391.78

3,214.53

4,214.89

Other Operating Income

6.9

225.62

0

0

26.22

Other Income

256.65

-190.63

13.93

69.87

26.92

Total Income

3,662.23

3,107.03

3,405.71

3,284.4

4,268.03

Total Expenditure

5,380.32

1,192.71

12,793.46

3,122.95

21,567.21

PBIDT

-1,718.09

1,914.32

-9,387.75

161.45

-17,299.18

Interest

1,918.1

1,741.34

1,681.77

1,788.2

104.31

PBDT

-3,636.19

172.98

-11,069.52

-1,626.75

-17,403.49

Depreciation

83.22

69.2

59

38.25

40.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-530.53

2.39

-3,498.6

171.97

91.37

Deferred Tax

-1,154.6

42.39

-1,471.64

-593.89

-4,536.29

Reported Profit After Tax

-2,034.28

59

-6,158.28

-1,243.08

-12,998.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2,034.28

59

-6,158.28

-1,243.08

-12,998.62

Extra-ordinary Items

-1,657.68

0

-10,256.81

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-376.6

59

4,098.53

-1,243.08

-12,998.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.03

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

23,364.69

23,364.69

21,364.69

21,364.69

313.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-50.55

62.31

-276.77

5.02

-410.43

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-59.85

1.92

-181.56

-38.67

-308.39

