Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
3,398.68
3,072.04
3,391.78
3,214.53
4,214.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,398.68
3,072.04
3,391.78
3,214.53
4,214.89
Other Operating Income
6.9
225.62
0
0
26.22
Other Income
256.65
-190.63
13.93
69.87
26.92
Total Income
3,662.23
3,107.03
3,405.71
3,284.4
4,268.03
Total Expenditure
5,380.32
1,192.71
12,793.46
3,122.95
21,567.21
PBIDT
-1,718.09
1,914.32
-9,387.75
161.45
-17,299.18
Interest
1,918.1
1,741.34
1,681.77
1,788.2
104.31
PBDT
-3,636.19
172.98
-11,069.52
-1,626.75
-17,403.49
Depreciation
83.22
69.2
59
38.25
40.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-530.53
2.39
-3,498.6
171.97
91.37
Deferred Tax
-1,154.6
42.39
-1,471.64
-593.89
-4,536.29
Reported Profit After Tax
-2,034.28
59
-6,158.28
-1,243.08
-12,998.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2,034.28
59
-6,158.28
-1,243.08
-12,998.62
Extra-ordinary Items
-1,657.68
0
-10,256.81
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-376.6
59
4,098.53
-1,243.08
-12,998.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.03
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23,364.69
23,364.69
21,364.69
21,364.69
313.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-50.55
62.31
-276.77
5.02
-410.43
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-59.85
1.92
-181.56
-38.67
-308.39
