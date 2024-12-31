iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Piramal Pharma Ltd EGM

230.95
(-1.47%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Piramal Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Piramal Pharma: Related News

Piramal Enterprises Invests ₹1,000 Crore in Subsidiary PCHFL for Growth

Piramal Enterprises Invests ₹1,000 Crore in Subsidiary PCHFL for Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|09:48 PM

The transaction falls in the internal transaction category because the parent is trading with a subsidiary.

Read More
Piramal Pharma Invests $85M to Fuel Growth, Eyes $2B Revenue by FY30

Piramal Pharma Invests $85M to Fuel Growth, Eyes $2B Revenue by FY30

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|05:05 PM

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is set to invest $80 million in expanding its sterile injectables facility in Lexington, Kentucky, USA, projected for completion by FY27.

Read More
Piramal Pharma logs 350% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Piramal Pharma logs 350% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|02:30 PM

Piramal Pharma Limited's Chairperson, Nandini Piramal, attributed the company's development to its solid operational performance.

Read More
Piramal Pharma Ahmedabad facility gets EIR from USFDA

Piramal Pharma Ahmedabad facility gets EIR from USFDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|07:48 PM

On September 11, 2024, and October 26, 2023, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹244.10 and a low of ₹87.55.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.