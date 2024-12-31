|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|27 Jul 2023
|2 Aug 2023
|2 Aug 2023
|5:46
|71
|5:46 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|5:46 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PIRAMAL PHARMA LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PIRAMAL PHARMA LTD (543635) RECORD DATE 02.08.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.71/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 46 (Forty Six) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 02/08/2023 DR-584/2023-2024 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.07.2023)
