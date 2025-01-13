Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67.15
67.15
67.15
67.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.19
117.93
115.64
114.45
Net Worth
186.34
185.08
182.79
181.6
Minority Interest
Debt
13.86
12.85
16.43
15.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
200.2
197.93
199.22
197
Fixed Assets
191.26
191.5
191.56
191.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.35
2.35
2.35
2.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.05
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
5.87
3.71
4.84
2.93
Inventories
2.6
2.2
2.18
1.87
Inventory Days
21.25
Sundry Debtors
8.38
18.86
17.05
7.35
Debtor Days
83.53
Other Current Assets
3.06
1.14
1.2
1.38
Sundry Creditors
-6.84
-16.45
-14.85
-7.43
Creditor Days
84.44
Other Current Liabilities
-1.33
-2.04
-0.74
-0.24
Cash
0.68
0.32
0.42
0.08
Total Assets
200.2
197.93
199.23
196.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.