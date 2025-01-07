iifl-logo-icon 1
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

108.85
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.11

17.33

0

61.34

yoy growth (%)

85.24

0

-100

-26.49

Raw materials

-27.06

-13.36

0

-52.72

As % of sales

84.27

77.1

0

85.94

Employee costs

-0.96

-1.11

-1.08

-1.19

As % of sales

3.01

6.41

0

1.94

Other costs

-2.38

-2.65

0

-4.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.42

15.32

0

6.53

Operating profit

1.69

0.2

-1.08

3.41

OPM

5.28

1.15

0

5.56

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.14

-0.15

Interest expense

-1.42

-1.02

-1.65

Other income

0.05

0.64

0.09

0.14

Profit before tax

0.26

-0.26

1.74

Taxes

-0.04

0

-0.63

Tax rate

-16.47

-0.4

-36.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.22

-0.26

1.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.22

-0.26

0.93

1.1

yoy growth (%)

-185.11

-128.13

-15.69

116.76

NPM

0.69

-1.51

0

1.8

