|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.11
17.33
0
61.34
yoy growth (%)
85.24
0
-100
-26.49
Raw materials
-27.06
-13.36
0
-52.72
As % of sales
84.27
77.1
0
85.94
Employee costs
-0.96
-1.11
-1.08
-1.19
As % of sales
3.01
6.41
0
1.94
Other costs
-2.38
-2.65
0
-4.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.42
15.32
0
6.53
Operating profit
1.69
0.2
-1.08
3.41
OPM
5.28
1.15
0
5.56
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.14
-0.15
Interest expense
-1.42
-1.02
-1.65
Other income
0.05
0.64
0.09
0.14
Profit before tax
0.26
-0.26
1.74
Taxes
-0.04
0
-0.63
Tax rate
-16.47
-0.4
-36.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.22
-0.26
1.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.22
-0.26
0.93
1.1
yoy growth (%)
-185.11
-128.13
-15.69
116.76
NPM
0.69
-1.51
0
1.8
