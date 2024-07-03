iifl-logo-icon 1
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd Share Price

114.55
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.55
  • Day's High114.55
  • 52 Wk High200.65
  • Prev. Close120.55
  • Day's Low114.55
  • 52 Wk Low 36.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.87
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,846.02
  • Div. Yield0
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

114.55

Prev. Close

120.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.45

Day's High

114.55

Day's Low

114.55

52 Week's High

200.65

52 Week's Low

36.2

Book Value

4.87

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,846.02

P/E

0

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.91%

Non-Promoter- 25.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

67.15

67.15

67.15

67.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

119.19

117.93

115.64

114.45

Net Worth

186.34

185.08

182.79

181.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.11

17.33

0

61.34

yoy growth (%)

85.24

0

-100

-26.49

Raw materials

-27.06

-13.36

0

-52.72

As % of sales

84.27

77.1

0

85.94

Employee costs

-0.96

-1.11

-1.08

-1.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.26

-0.26

1.74

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.14

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.04

0

-0.63

Working capital

0.35

-3.43

-0.02

-0.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

85.24

0

-100

-26.49

Op profit growth

745.57

-118.45

-131.82

57.04

EBIT growth

122.62

61.03

Net profit growth

-185.11

-128.13

-15.69

116.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

68.44

77.87

56.55

32.11

17.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

68.44

77.87

56.55

32.11

17.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.2

0.26

0.09

0.23

0.65

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

NANDLAL SANGHAI

Non Executive Director

RAHUL KUMAR SANGHAI

Whole-time Director

UMESH KUMAR AGARWALLA

Whole-time Director

UDIT SANGHAI

Independent Director

NATWARLAL SANWARLAL GAUR

Independent Director

AFTAB MOHAMMED YUSUF DIAMONDWALA

Independent Director

ASPI NARIMAN KATGARA

Non Executive Director

Prabhas Sanghai

Independent Director

Shridatta Suresh Haldankar

Independent Director

Feroza Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Muskan Khandel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd

Summary

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd., a public limited company was incorporated on July 19, 1984. The Company along with its divisions viz Doan Rajkamal, Polo Queen Solutions, Polo Queen Minchems and Polo Queen Pharma is a company which has its activities spread over many business like production and marketing of FMCG products in the domestic market with supplies to defense sector, development of I.T. Park as well trading in chemicals and minerals. The Company belongs to the House of Rajkamal which was founded by late Shri Jiwanram Sanghai. It is a publicly traded Multi-Division company engaged in activities encompassing Minerals Trading, Pharmaceuticals, FMCG products and Information Technology. Over the period, the House companies have been engaged in wide ranging activities such as manufacturing and marketing of textile products both in domestic as well as export markets and manufacturing and export of speciality chemicals.The Company has diverse activities through multi-divisional operation. Doan Rajkamal is the FMCG Division of the Company. Doan Rajkamal has significant range of high quality consumer products for Personal, Home, Kitchen and Fabric Care which enjoy unbridled loyalty from users in the Indian Civil market as well as the Indian Defence Forces. Through its comprehensive range of products, the Company touches the lives of all consumers, in all age groups, across all social boundaries.With the conception of POLOQUEEN, we have envisioned a future where consume
Company FAQs

What is the Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd share price today?

The Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd is ₹3846.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd is 0 and 24.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd is ₹36.2 and ₹200.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd?

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.88%, 3 Years at 43.44%, 1 Year at 181.26%, 6 Month at 176.05%, 3 Month at 178.86% and 1 Month at 18.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.08 %

