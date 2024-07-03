Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹114.55
Prev. Close₹120.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹114.55
Day's Low₹114.55
52 Week's High₹200.65
52 Week's Low₹36.2
Book Value₹4.87
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,846.02
P/E0
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67.15
67.15
67.15
67.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.19
117.93
115.64
114.45
Net Worth
186.34
185.08
182.79
181.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.11
17.33
0
61.34
yoy growth (%)
85.24
0
-100
-26.49
Raw materials
-27.06
-13.36
0
-52.72
As % of sales
84.27
77.1
0
85.94
Employee costs
-0.96
-1.11
-1.08
-1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
-0.26
1.74
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.04
0
-0.63
Working capital
0.35
-3.43
-0.02
-0.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
85.24
0
-100
-26.49
Op profit growth
745.57
-118.45
-131.82
57.04
EBIT growth
122.62
61.03
Net profit growth
-185.11
-128.13
-15.69
116.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
68.44
77.87
56.55
32.11
17.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
68.44
77.87
56.55
32.11
17.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.2
0.26
0.09
0.23
0.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
NANDLAL SANGHAI
Non Executive Director
RAHUL KUMAR SANGHAI
Whole-time Director
UMESH KUMAR AGARWALLA
Whole-time Director
UDIT SANGHAI
Independent Director
NATWARLAL SANWARLAL GAUR
Independent Director
AFTAB MOHAMMED YUSUF DIAMONDWALA
Independent Director
ASPI NARIMAN KATGARA
Non Executive Director
Prabhas Sanghai
Independent Director
Shridatta Suresh Haldankar
Independent Director
Feroza Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Muskan Khandel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd
Summary
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd., a public limited company was incorporated on July 19, 1984. The Company along with its divisions viz Doan Rajkamal, Polo Queen Solutions, Polo Queen Minchems and Polo Queen Pharma is a company which has its activities spread over many business like production and marketing of FMCG products in the domestic market with supplies to defense sector, development of I.T. Park as well trading in chemicals and minerals. The Company belongs to the House of Rajkamal which was founded by late Shri Jiwanram Sanghai. It is a publicly traded Multi-Division company engaged in activities encompassing Minerals Trading, Pharmaceuticals, FMCG products and Information Technology. Over the period, the House companies have been engaged in wide ranging activities such as manufacturing and marketing of textile products both in domestic as well as export markets and manufacturing and export of speciality chemicals.The Company has diverse activities through multi-divisional operation. Doan Rajkamal is the FMCG Division of the Company. Doan Rajkamal has significant range of high quality consumer products for Personal, Home, Kitchen and Fabric Care which enjoy unbridled loyalty from users in the Indian Civil market as well as the Indian Defence Forces. Through its comprehensive range of products, the Company touches the lives of all consumers, in all age groups, across all social boundaries.With the conception of POLOQUEEN, we have envisioned a future where consume
Read More
The Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd is ₹3846.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd is 0 and 24.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd is ₹36.2 and ₹200.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.88%, 3 Years at 43.44%, 1 Year at 181.26%, 6 Month at 176.05%, 3 Month at 178.86% and 1 Month at 18.90%.
