|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Listing Regulations, Unaudited Financial Results ( Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, August 09, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved unaudited financial result and other matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024; Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Quarterly Results Polo Queen Industrial And Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31,2023. This is in reference to our earlier intimation dated February 05, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited is now rescheduled and to be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) The Board of Directors of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, February 14, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
