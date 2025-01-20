Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
85.24
-71.74
Op profit growth
1,145.41
-96.05
EBIT growth
160.58
-79.82
Net profit growth
-199.14
-129.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.1
0.75
5.44
EBIT margin
5.63
4
5.61
Net profit margin
1.04
-1.94
1.85
RoCE
0.91
0.35
RoNW
0.04
-0.04
RoA
0.04
-0.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.05
-0.05
0.17
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.04
-0.06
0.14
Book value per share
27.18
26.97
26.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
20
-56.2
P/CEPS
24.49
-44.28
P/B
0.03
0.1
EV/EBIDTA
26.07
139.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-11.93
0.85
-36.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
81.43
228.01
Inventory days
21.25
42
Creditor days
-88.93
-195.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.26
-0.67
-2.08
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.08
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
9.27
110.45
2.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-84.27
-77.1
-85.94
Employee costs
-3.01
-6.41
-1.94
Other costs
-7.6
-15.71
-6.66
