iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd Key Ratios

113.1
(4.97%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:29:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

85.24

-71.74

Op profit growth

1,145.41

-96.05

EBIT growth

160.58

-79.82

Net profit growth

-199.14

-129.7

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.1

0.75

5.44

EBIT margin

5.63

4

5.61

Net profit margin

1.04

-1.94

1.85

RoCE

0.91

0.35

RoNW

0.04

-0.04

RoA

0.04

-0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.05

-0.05

0.17

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.04

-0.06

0.14

Book value per share

27.18

26.97

26.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

20

-56.2

P/CEPS

24.49

-44.28

P/B

0.03

0.1

EV/EBIDTA

26.07

139.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-11.93

0.85

-36.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

81.43

228.01

Inventory days

21.25

42

Creditor days

-88.93

-195.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.26

-0.67

-2.08

Net debt / equity

0.08

0.08

0.04

Net debt / op. profit

9.27

110.45

2.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-84.27

-77.1

-85.94

Employee costs

-3.01

-6.41

-1.94

Other costs

-7.6

-15.71

-6.66

Polo Queen Ind. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.