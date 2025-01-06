Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
-0.26
1.74
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.04
0
-0.63
Working capital
0.35
-3.43
-0.02
-0.85
Other operating items
Operating
0.51
-3.78
0.08
Capital expenditure
0
0.09
0.07
0.06
Free cash flow
0.52
-3.68
0.15
Equity raised
228.44
228.35
225.87
223.66
Investing
0
0
0
2.34
Financing
21.87
18.46
15.55
10.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
250.83
243.13
236.4
