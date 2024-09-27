Corrigendum to the Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited. Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Intimation of Voting Results under Regulation 44 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)