Prima Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

26.25
(-6.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prima Agro Ltd

Prima Agro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.47

1.37

4.06

2.39

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.89

-0.69

-0.73

Tax paid

-1.63

-0.67

-1.03

-0.67

Working capital

-0.52

1.91

-0.07

1.56

Other operating items

Operating

2.69

1.7

2.27

2.54

Capital expenditure

-0.23

1.81

12.2

-11.05

Free cash flow

2.46

3.51

14.47

-8.5

Equity raised

4.03

0.13

-8.51

-18.08

Investing

4.68

1.41

1.55

0.71

Financing

12.46

12.4

12.21

6.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.63

17.46

19.71

-19.5

