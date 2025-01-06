Prima Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.47
1.37
4.06
2.39
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.89
-0.69
-0.73
Tax paid
-1.63
-0.67
-1.03
-0.67
Working capital
-0.52
1.91
-0.07
1.56
Other operating items
Operating
2.69
1.7
2.27
2.54
Capital expenditure
-0.23
1.81
12.2
-11.05
Free cash flow
2.46
3.51
14.47
-8.5
Equity raised
4.03
0.13
-8.51
-18.08
Investing
4.68
1.41
1.55
0.71
Financing
12.46
12.4
12.21
6.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.63
17.46
19.71
-19.5
