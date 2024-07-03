Prima Agro Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
9.66
10.58
12.59
11.53
9.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.66
10.58
12.59
11.53
9.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.52
0.22
0.39
0.33
0.16
Total Income
10.17
10.8
12.98
11.86
10.07
Total Expenditure
7.85
8.18
9.54
7.75
7.93
PBIDT
2.32
2.62
3.43
4.1
2.15
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.32
2.62
3.43
4.1
2.15
Depreciation
0.56
0.54
0.5
0.68
0.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.49
0.61
0.9
0.96
0.4
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.28
1.47
2.04
2.47
1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.28
1.47
2.04
2.47
1
Extra-ordinary Items
0.24
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.04
1.47
2.04
2.47
1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.45
2.83
3.92
4.76
1.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.01
24.76
27.24
35.55
21.67
PBDTM(%)
24.01
24.76
27.24
35.55
21.67
PATM(%)
13.25
13.89
16.2
21.42
10.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.