Prima Agro Ltd Nine Monthly Results

27.68
(2.90%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

9.66

10.58

12.59

11.53

9.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.66

10.58

12.59

11.53

9.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.52

0.22

0.39

0.33

0.16

Total Income

10.17

10.8

12.98

11.86

10.07

Total Expenditure

7.85

8.18

9.54

7.75

7.93

PBIDT

2.32

2.62

3.43

4.1

2.15

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.32

2.62

3.43

4.1

2.15

Depreciation

0.56

0.54

0.5

0.68

0.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.49

0.61

0.9

0.96

0.4

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.28

1.47

2.04

2.47

1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.28

1.47

2.04

2.47

1

Extra-ordinary Items

0.24

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.04

1.47

2.04

2.47

1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.45

2.83

3.92

4.76

1.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.01

24.76

27.24

35.55

21.67

PBDTM(%)

24.01

24.76

27.24

35.55

21.67

PATM(%)

13.25

13.89

16.2

21.42

10.08

