Prima Agro Ltd Quarterly Results

26.9
(2.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.57

2.72

2.82

2.81

3.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.57

2.72

2.82

2.81

3.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.06

4.25

0.4

0.06

Total Income

2.64

2.78

7.07

3.21

3.39

Total Expenditure

3.57

2.51

6.33

2.56

2.65

PBIDT

-0.93

0.27

0.74

0.65

0.74

Interest

0

0

0.05

0

0

PBDT

-0.93

0.27

0.69

0.65

0.74

Depreciation

0.18

0.18

0.16

0.19

0.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.03

1.08

0.13

0.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.16

0.07

-0.56

0.34

0.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.16

0.07

-0.56

0.34

0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-1.72

0.24

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.16

0.07

1.16

0.1

0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.24

0.13

-1.07

0.65

0.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-36.18

9.92

26.24

23.13

22.22

PBDTM(%)

-36.18

9.92

24.46

23.13

22.22

PATM(%)

-45.13

2.57

-19.85

12.09

12.01

