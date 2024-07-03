Prima Agro Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.57
2.72
2.82
2.81
3.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.57
2.72
2.82
2.81
3.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.06
4.25
0.4
0.06
Total Income
2.64
2.78
7.07
3.21
3.39
Total Expenditure
3.57
2.51
6.33
2.56
2.65
PBIDT
-0.93
0.27
0.74
0.65
0.74
Interest
0
0
0.05
0
0
PBDT
-0.93
0.27
0.69
0.65
0.74
Depreciation
0.18
0.18
0.16
0.19
0.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.03
1.08
0.13
0.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.16
0.07
-0.56
0.34
0.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.16
0.07
-0.56
0.34
0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-1.72
0.24
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.16
0.07
1.16
0.1
0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.24
0.13
-1.07
0.65
0.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-36.18
9.92
26.24
23.13
22.22
PBDTM(%)
-36.18
9.92
24.46
23.13
22.22
PATM(%)
-45.13
2.57
-19.85
12.09
12.01
