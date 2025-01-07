iifl-logo-icon 1
Prima Agro Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.9
(-1.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:23:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.66

13.58

92.71

11.86

yoy growth (%)

15.33

-85.34

681.44

3.44

Raw materials

-0.74

0

0.08

-0.01

As % of sales

4.72

0.03

0.08

0.15

Employee costs

-3.64

-2.57

-2.11

-2.32

As % of sales

23.26

18.97

2.28

19.6

Other costs

-6.94

-8.74

-86.14

-6.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.32

64.37

92.91

56.14

Operating profit

4.33

2.25

4.53

2.85

OPM

27.68

16.61

4.89

24.09

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.89

-0.69

-0.73

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.06

-0.06

-0.07

Other income

1.8

0.07

0.28

0.33

Profit before tax

5.47

1.37

4.06

2.39

Taxes

-1.63

-0.67

-1.03

-0.67

Tax rate

-29.94

-49.45

-25.37

-28.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.83

0.69

3.03

1.71

Exceptional items

0.01

0

0.02

0.02

Net profit

3.85

0.69

3.06

1.73

yoy growth (%)

456.1

-77.37

76.72

172.19

NPM

24.6

5.1

3.3

14.6

