Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.66
13.58
92.71
11.86
yoy growth (%)
15.33
-85.34
681.44
3.44
Raw materials
-0.74
0
0.08
-0.01
As % of sales
4.72
0.03
0.08
0.15
Employee costs
-3.64
-2.57
-2.11
-2.32
As % of sales
23.26
18.97
2.28
19.6
Other costs
-6.94
-8.74
-86.14
-6.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.32
64.37
92.91
56.14
Operating profit
4.33
2.25
4.53
2.85
OPM
27.68
16.61
4.89
24.09
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.89
-0.69
-0.73
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
Other income
1.8
0.07
0.28
0.33
Profit before tax
5.47
1.37
4.06
2.39
Taxes
-1.63
-0.67
-1.03
-0.67
Tax rate
-29.94
-49.45
-25.37
-28.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.83
0.69
3.03
1.71
Exceptional items
0.01
0
0.02
0.02
Net profit
3.85
0.69
3.06
1.73
yoy growth (%)
456.1
-77.37
76.72
172.19
NPM
24.6
5.1
3.3
14.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.