Prima Agro Ltd Share Price

29.89
(6.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:51:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.1
  • Day's High30.1
  • 52 Wk High36.5
  • Prev. Close28.04
  • Day's Low29.7
  • 52 Wk Low 22
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E93.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.01
  • EPS0.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.51
  • Div. Yield0
Prima Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

30.1

Prev. Close

28.04

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

30.1

Day's Low

29.7

52 Week's High

36.5

52 Week's Low

22

Book Value

29.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.51

P/E

93.47

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0

Prima Agro Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prima Agro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prima Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:03 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.15%

Non-Promoter- 59.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prima Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.19

5.19

5.19

5.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.02

10.3

8.42

5.87

Net Worth

16.21

15.49

13.61

11.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.66

13.58

92.71

11.86

yoy growth (%)

15.33

-85.34

681.44

3.44

Raw materials

-0.74

0

0.08

-0.01

As % of sales

4.72

0.03

0.08

0.15

Employee costs

-3.64

-2.57

-2.11

-2.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.47

1.37

4.06

2.39

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.89

-0.69

-0.73

Tax paid

-1.63

-0.67

-1.03

-0.67

Working capital

-0.52

1.91

-0.07

1.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.33

-85.34

681.44

3.44

Op profit growth

92.2

-50.24

58.64

48.62

EBIT growth

284.51

-65.24

67.56

123.49

Net profit growth

456.1

-77.37

76.72

172.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12.48

13.78

16.39

15.67

13.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.48

13.78

16.39

15.67

13.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.42

1.38

1.52

1.83

0.08

Prima Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prima Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S K Gupta

Director & CFO

Swati Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V R Sasasivan Pillai

Non Executive Director

Kushagra Gupta

Independent Director

Sruti Jindal

Non Executive Director

Sarita Jindal

Independent Director

Mayuri Sinha

Independent Director

Neethu Subramoniyan

Independent Director

Hemalatha

Independent Director

Arya Surendran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prima Agro Ltd

Summary

Prima Agro Limited (Formerly known as Prima Agro Products Ltd), a Cochin based Industrial Group, was established on 20th July 1987. The name of the Company was changed to Prima Agro Limited in February, 2001. Prima agro is promoted by the family of Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta, who migrated to Cochin around 50 years back from Rajasthan. A born entrepreneur, Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta, whose family was in the business of Flour Mills, developed his business skills over a period of time. In 60s and 70s, the S.K.Gupta family members had flour mills, practically, all over India. They were also actively engaged in trading of commodities and down stream products. Mutually agreed family partitions helped the individual brothers to develop their own family groups. Mr.Sajjan Kumar Gupta, after settling down in Kerala, decided to move away from the flour mills and set up other manufacturing facilities using agro based products, as starting materials. The diversified agro based raw materials available in Kerala and neighbouring states helped him in this venture. This innovative initiative took him to animal feeds, edible oil solvent extraction, oil refining and oil packing. The business contacts he developed also helped him to set up a medium scale beverages unit engaged in bottling of packaged drinking water for the Parle Group. Over a period of years, Mr.Sajjan Kumar Gupta had the benefit of professionals and businessmen coming to help his Group. Apart from well known professionals in managemen
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prima Agro Ltd share price today?

The Prima Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Agro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prima Agro Ltd is ₹15.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prima Agro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prima Agro Ltd is 93.47 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prima Agro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prima Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prima Agro Ltd is ₹22 and ₹36.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prima Agro Ltd?

Prima Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.03%, 3 Years at -8.12%, 1 Year at -4.59%, 6 Month at -1.58%, 3 Month at 8.64% and 1 Month at 13.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prima Agro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prima Agro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.85 %

