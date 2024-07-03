Summary

Prima Agro Limited (Formerly known as Prima Agro Products Ltd), a Cochin based Industrial Group, was established on 20th July 1987. The name of the Company was changed to Prima Agro Limited in February, 2001. Prima agro is promoted by the family of Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta, who migrated to Cochin around 50 years back from Rajasthan. A born entrepreneur, Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta, whose family was in the business of Flour Mills, developed his business skills over a period of time. In 60s and 70s, the S.K.Gupta family members had flour mills, practically, all over India. They were also actively engaged in trading of commodities and down stream products. Mutually agreed family partitions helped the individual brothers to develop their own family groups. Mr.Sajjan Kumar Gupta, after settling down in Kerala, decided to move away from the flour mills and set up other manufacturing facilities using agro based products, as starting materials. The diversified agro based raw materials available in Kerala and neighbouring states helped him in this venture. This innovative initiative took him to animal feeds, edible oil solvent extraction, oil refining and oil packing. The business contacts he developed also helped him to set up a medium scale beverages unit engaged in bottling of packaged drinking water for the Parle Group. Over a period of years, Mr.Sajjan Kumar Gupta had the benefit of professionals and businessmen coming to help his Group. Apart from well known professionals in managemen

