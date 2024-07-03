SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹30.1
Prev. Close₹28.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹30.1
Day's Low₹29.7
52 Week's High₹36.5
52 Week's Low₹22
Book Value₹29.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.51
P/E93.47
EPS0.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.19
5.19
5.19
5.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.02
10.3
8.42
5.87
Net Worth
16.21
15.49
13.61
11.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.66
13.58
92.71
11.86
yoy growth (%)
15.33
-85.34
681.44
3.44
Raw materials
-0.74
0
0.08
-0.01
As % of sales
4.72
0.03
0.08
0.15
Employee costs
-3.64
-2.57
-2.11
-2.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.47
1.37
4.06
2.39
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.89
-0.69
-0.73
Tax paid
-1.63
-0.67
-1.03
-0.67
Working capital
-0.52
1.91
-0.07
1.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.33
-85.34
681.44
3.44
Op profit growth
92.2
-50.24
58.64
48.62
EBIT growth
284.51
-65.24
67.56
123.49
Net profit growth
456.1
-77.37
76.72
172.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12.48
13.78
16.39
15.67
13.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.48
13.78
16.39
15.67
13.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.42
1.38
1.52
1.83
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S K Gupta
Director & CFO
Swati Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V R Sasasivan Pillai
Non Executive Director
Kushagra Gupta
Independent Director
Sruti Jindal
Non Executive Director
Sarita Jindal
Independent Director
Mayuri Sinha
Independent Director
Neethu Subramoniyan
Independent Director
Hemalatha
Independent Director
Arya Surendran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prima Agro Ltd
Summary
Prima Agro Limited (Formerly known as Prima Agro Products Ltd), a Cochin based Industrial Group, was established on 20th July 1987. The name of the Company was changed to Prima Agro Limited in February, 2001. Prima agro is promoted by the family of Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta, who migrated to Cochin around 50 years back from Rajasthan. A born entrepreneur, Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta, whose family was in the business of Flour Mills, developed his business skills over a period of time. In 60s and 70s, the S.K.Gupta family members had flour mills, practically, all over India. They were also actively engaged in trading of commodities and down stream products. Mutually agreed family partitions helped the individual brothers to develop their own family groups. Mr.Sajjan Kumar Gupta, after settling down in Kerala, decided to move away from the flour mills and set up other manufacturing facilities using agro based products, as starting materials. The diversified agro based raw materials available in Kerala and neighbouring states helped him in this venture. This innovative initiative took him to animal feeds, edible oil solvent extraction, oil refining and oil packing. The business contacts he developed also helped him to set up a medium scale beverages unit engaged in bottling of packaged drinking water for the Parle Group. Over a period of years, Mr.Sajjan Kumar Gupta had the benefit of professionals and businessmen coming to help his Group. Apart from well known professionals in managemen
The Prima Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prima Agro Ltd is ₹15.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prima Agro Ltd is 93.47 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prima Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prima Agro Ltd is ₹22 and ₹36.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prima Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.03%, 3 Years at -8.12%, 1 Year at -4.59%, 6 Month at -1.58%, 3 Month at 8.64% and 1 Month at 13.29%.
