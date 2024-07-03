Prima Agro Ltd Summary

Prima Agro Limited (Formerly known as Prima Agro Products Ltd), a Cochin based Industrial Group, was established on 20th July 1987. The name of the Company was changed to Prima Agro Limited in February, 2001. Prima agro is promoted by the family of Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta, who migrated to Cochin around 50 years back from Rajasthan. A born entrepreneur, Mr. Sajjan Kumar Gupta, whose family was in the business of Flour Mills, developed his business skills over a period of time. In 60s and 70s, the S.K.Gupta family members had flour mills, practically, all over India. They were also actively engaged in trading of commodities and down stream products. Mutually agreed family partitions helped the individual brothers to develop their own family groups. Mr.Sajjan Kumar Gupta, after settling down in Kerala, decided to move away from the flour mills and set up other manufacturing facilities using agro based products, as starting materials. The diversified agro based raw materials available in Kerala and neighbouring states helped him in this venture. This innovative initiative took him to animal feeds, edible oil solvent extraction, oil refining and oil packing. The business contacts he developed also helped him to set up a medium scale beverages unit engaged in bottling of packaged drinking water for the Parle Group. Over a period of years, Mr.Sajjan Kumar Gupta had the benefit of professionals and businessmen coming to help his Group. Apart from well known professionals in management of finance and technology, the family of Agarwals (Surya Group) engaged in mega projects in textiles in Hyderabad helped him to develop sufficient Mission and Vision at the corporate management level. During early 90s, his son Mr.Sanjay Gupta also joined the family business after his formal education in commerce. The company went public in 1993 and its shares are listed in major Stock Exchanges in India .The Edayar Plant was modernized by changing the Boiler and other loading and unloading facility there by production capacity increased from 200 MT per d a y to 250 MT per day in 2011-12.In 2013, the Company converted the old Flour Mill at Trivandrum in to a Cattle Feed manufacturing unit. Resulting this, the new plant had commenced Production of Animal feed during February, 2013 with an installed capacity of 60000 Mt per annum.The Company had two Animal Feed manufacturing plants situated at Kochuveli,Thiruvananthapuram and Edayar, Ernakulam. The Animal Feed Division has the following product range comprising Cattle Feed Pellets in 70 kgs and Cattle Feed Pellets in 50 kgs. These plants each having the capacity for manufacturing 300 MT Cattle Feed per day were structured to produce a variety of Animal Feeds.The Company installed a 100 MT weighbridge at Edayar site with a Capital Expenditure of Rs.35 Lacs and the same became operative in the month of September, 2015. The Company installed one waste water treatment plant and commissioned the same in 2019.