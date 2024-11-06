iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prima Agro Ltd Board Meeting

27.45
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Prima Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting11 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
PRIMA AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 11th September 2024 To consider and approve items as per agenda (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
PRIMA AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and its publication thereon. 2.Consider and approve the Annual Report and Boards Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 3.Fix date time and venue of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the Notice thereof. 4. Consider other items as per the agenda. Outcome of Board Meeting for considering Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2024 and approval of Annual Report along with Audited Financials for the 37th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
PRIMA AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results and the Audit Report (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider other items as per the agenda. Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of the board meeting held on 30.05.2024 Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
PRIMA AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 03rd Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. To consider other items as per the agenda Results (both standalone and consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 1. The Board of Directors approved and adopted the Un-Audited Financial Results both Standalone and Consolidated, for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. The Board approved the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 as received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Grandmark and Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 011317N). 3. The Board accorded sanction to issue a counter guarantee in favor of State Bank of India, Commercial Branch, Padivattaom in pursuance of renewal of an existing bank guarantee in favor of Food Corporation of India Limited (FCI) for Rs. 10 Lakhs. 4. The approval of the Board was accorded to file an appeal before the Honble Supreme Court against the judgement of Honble High Court of Kerala in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) case. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Prima Agro: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prima Agro Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.