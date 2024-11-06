|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Unaudited Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|PRIMA AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 11th September 2024 To consider and approve items as per agenda (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|PRIMA AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and its publication thereon. 2.Consider and approve the Annual Report and Boards Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 3.Fix date time and venue of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the Notice thereof. 4. Consider other items as per the agenda. Outcome of Board Meeting for considering Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2024 and approval of Annual Report along with Audited Financials for the 37th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|PRIMA AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results and the Audit Report (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider other items as per the agenda. Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of the board meeting held on 30.05.2024 Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|PRIMA AGRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 03rd Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. To consider other items as per the agenda Results (both standalone and consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 1. The Board of Directors approved and adopted the Un-Audited Financial Results both Standalone and Consolidated, for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. The Board approved the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 as received from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Grandmark and Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 011317N). 3. The Board accorded sanction to issue a counter guarantee in favor of State Bank of India, Commercial Branch, Padivattaom in pursuance of renewal of an existing bank guarantee in favor of Food Corporation of India Limited (FCI) for Rs. 10 Lakhs. 4. The approval of the Board was accorded to file an appeal before the Honble Supreme Court against the judgement of Honble High Court of Kerala in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) case. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
