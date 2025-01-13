Prima Plastics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.35
60.48
56.04
59.23
Net Worth
71.35
71.48
67.04
70.23
Minority Interest
Debt
34.99
42.44
51.72
22.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.95
2.76
2.79
2.73
Total Liabilities
109.29
116.68
121.55
95.74
Fixed Assets
47.44
49.21
43.43
28.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.22
4.22
4.22
4.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.57
0.44
0.7
0.75
Networking Capital
55.04
61.26
71.18
61.14
Inventories
25.47
28.42
23.43
27.72
Inventory Days
77.25
110.55
Sundry Debtors
22.39
26.97
36.66
19.26
Debtor Days
120.87
76.81
Other Current Assets
19.35
18.31
18.37
19.15
Sundry Creditors
-3.2
-4.5
-5.01
-2.46
Creditor Days
16.51
9.81
Other Current Liabilities
-8.97
-7.94
-2.27
-2.53
Cash
2.02
1.54
2.03
1.58
Total Assets
109.29
116.67
121.56
95.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.