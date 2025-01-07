Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
110.7
91.52
98.72
94.12
yoy growth (%)
20.95
-7.29
4.88
11.67
Raw materials
-73.42
-55.24
-59.61
-57.57
As % of sales
66.32
60.36
60.38
61.17
Employee costs
-12.68
-11.86
-12.96
-9.57
As % of sales
11.45
12.96
13.13
10.16
Other costs
-21.3
-18.35
-19.84
-17.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.24
20.05
20.1
18.57
Operating profit
3.28
6.05
6.3
9.49
OPM
2.96
6.61
6.38
10.08
Depreciation
-3.31
-3.33
-3.18
-1.47
Interest expense
-2.16
-1.04
-1.82
-1.45
Other income
0.52
3.8
1.03
3.89
Profit before tax
-1.67
5.48
2.31
10.46
Taxes
-0.04
-1.14
-0.33
-2.92
Tax rate
2.42
-20.91
-14.41
-27.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.71
4.33
1.98
7.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.71
4.33
1.98
7.53
yoy growth (%)
-139.61
118.45
-73.66
-23.31
NPM
-1.55
4.73
2.01
8
