Prima Plastics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

172.6
(3.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

110.7

91.52

98.72

94.12

yoy growth (%)

20.95

-7.29

4.88

11.67

Raw materials

-73.42

-55.24

-59.61

-57.57

As % of sales

66.32

60.36

60.38

61.17

Employee costs

-12.68

-11.86

-12.96

-9.57

As % of sales

11.45

12.96

13.13

10.16

Other costs

-21.3

-18.35

-19.84

-17.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.24

20.05

20.1

18.57

Operating profit

3.28

6.05

6.3

9.49

OPM

2.96

6.61

6.38

10.08

Depreciation

-3.31

-3.33

-3.18

-1.47

Interest expense

-2.16

-1.04

-1.82

-1.45

Other income

0.52

3.8

1.03

3.89

Profit before tax

-1.67

5.48

2.31

10.46

Taxes

-0.04

-1.14

-0.33

-2.92

Tax rate

2.42

-20.91

-14.41

-27.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.71

4.33

1.98

7.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.71

4.33

1.98

7.53

yoy growth (%)

-139.61

118.45

-73.66

-23.31

NPM

-1.55

4.73

2.01

8

