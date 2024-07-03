iifl-logo-icon 1
Prima Plastics Ltd Share Price

166.5
(-5.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open177.75
  • Day's High179
  • 52 Wk High254
  • Prev. Close175.75
  • Day's Low163
  • 52 Wk Low 140.1
  • Turnover (lac)12.25
  • P/E60.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value63.34
  • EPS2.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)183.15
  • Div. Yield1.99
No Records Found

Prima Plastics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

177.75

Prev. Close

175.75

Turnover(Lac.)

12.25

Day's High

179

Day's Low

163

52 Week's High

254

52 Week's Low

140.1

Book Value

63.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

183.15

P/E

60.4

EPS

2.91

Divi. Yield

1.99

Prima Plastics Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 08 Apr, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Prima Plastics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Prima Plastics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.26%

Non-Promoter- 41.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prima Plastics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.35

60.48

56.04

59.23

Net Worth

71.35

71.48

67.04

70.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

110.7

91.52

98.72

94.12

yoy growth (%)

20.95

-7.29

4.88

11.67

Raw materials

-73.42

-55.24

-59.61

-57.57

As % of sales

66.32

60.36

60.38

61.17

Employee costs

-12.68

-11.86

-12.96

-9.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.67

5.48

2.31

10.46

Depreciation

-3.31

-3.33

-3.18

-1.47

Tax paid

-0.04

-1.14

-0.33

-2.92

Working capital

16.82

3.41

-0.18

16.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.95

-7.29

4.88

11.67

Op profit growth

-45.75

-3.85

-33.61

7.75

EBIT growth

-92.49

57.52

-65.2

-16.85

Net profit growth

-139.61

118.45

-73.66

-23.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

184.14

191.73

147.6

119.05

127.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

184.14

191.73

147.6

119.05

127.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.41

6.45

7.58

9.76

5.89

Prima Plastics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prima Plastics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & WTD

Bhaskar M Parekh

Independent Director

Rasiklal M Doshi

Managing Director

Dilip M Parekh

Non Executive Director

Hina Vijay Mehta

Independent Director

Snehal Natvarlal Muzoomdar

Independent Director

Shailesh S Shah

Independent Director

Daxa J. Baxi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prachi Mahendra Mankame.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prima Plastics Ltd

Summary

Prima Plastics Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company on 17 Nov.93. The company came out with a public issue in Apr.95. The Company is the leading manufacturers and exporters of Plastic Products in India. At present, it operate nearly 7 production facilities worldwide out of which 4 Plants are operating in India at Daman (2), Kerala & Ongole and other 3 operating globally at Cameroon - West Africa and Guatemala - Central America.The Company began its export business in the year of 1996. It started manufacturing chairs and have since then expanded product to include Moulded Furniture, Pallets, Insulated box, Crates, Road Safety Products, Waste Management Products and others. Thereafter, it set up a factory at Daman, to manufacture plastic moulded furnitures and consumer durables like plastic chairs, dining tables, briefcases, overnighters, storage bins, etc, with an installed capacity of 3024 mtpa. The company source raw materials from Polyolefins India, Reliance and IPCL. For the first time in India, the company manufactured plastic dining tables through the straight injection moulding process. It also manufactured briefcases and overnighters without the use of metal.During 1997-98, the company has completed expansion project of Rs 10 crores to increase the production capacity by 2025 TPA.The company always brought new innovative furniture models for the ultimate comforts to the customer, it also first first moulded furniture company to introduce High-back chair and
Company FAQs

What is the Prima Plastics Ltd share price today?

The Prima Plastics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹166.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prima Plastics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prima Plastics Ltd is ₹183.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prima Plastics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prima Plastics Ltd is 60.4 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prima Plastics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prima Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prima Plastics Ltd is ₹140.1 and ₹254 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prima Plastics Ltd?

Prima Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.94%, 3 Years at 16.83%, 1 Year at 8.29%, 6 Month at -8.25%, 3 Month at -0.51% and 1 Month at 12.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prima Plastics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prima Plastics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.73 %

