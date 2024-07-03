SectorPlastic products
Open₹177.75
Prev. Close₹175.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.25
Day's High₹179
Day's Low₹163
52 Week's High₹254
52 Week's Low₹140.1
Book Value₹63.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)183.15
P/E60.4
EPS2.91
Divi. Yield1.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.35
60.48
56.04
59.23
Net Worth
71.35
71.48
67.04
70.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
110.7
91.52
98.72
94.12
yoy growth (%)
20.95
-7.29
4.88
11.67
Raw materials
-73.42
-55.24
-59.61
-57.57
As % of sales
66.32
60.36
60.38
61.17
Employee costs
-12.68
-11.86
-12.96
-9.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.67
5.48
2.31
10.46
Depreciation
-3.31
-3.33
-3.18
-1.47
Tax paid
-0.04
-1.14
-0.33
-2.92
Working capital
16.82
3.41
-0.18
16.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.95
-7.29
4.88
11.67
Op profit growth
-45.75
-3.85
-33.61
7.75
EBIT growth
-92.49
57.52
-65.2
-16.85
Net profit growth
-139.61
118.45
-73.66
-23.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
184.14
191.73
147.6
119.05
127.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
184.14
191.73
147.6
119.05
127.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.41
6.45
7.58
9.76
5.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & WTD
Bhaskar M Parekh
Independent Director
Rasiklal M Doshi
Managing Director
Dilip M Parekh
Non Executive Director
Hina Vijay Mehta
Independent Director
Snehal Natvarlal Muzoomdar
Independent Director
Shailesh S Shah
Independent Director
Daxa J. Baxi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prachi Mahendra Mankame.
Summary
Prima Plastics Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company on 17 Nov.93. The company came out with a public issue in Apr.95. The Company is the leading manufacturers and exporters of Plastic Products in India. At present, it operate nearly 7 production facilities worldwide out of which 4 Plants are operating in India at Daman (2), Kerala & Ongole and other 3 operating globally at Cameroon - West Africa and Guatemala - Central America.The Company began its export business in the year of 1996. It started manufacturing chairs and have since then expanded product to include Moulded Furniture, Pallets, Insulated box, Crates, Road Safety Products, Waste Management Products and others. Thereafter, it set up a factory at Daman, to manufacture plastic moulded furnitures and consumer durables like plastic chairs, dining tables, briefcases, overnighters, storage bins, etc, with an installed capacity of 3024 mtpa. The company source raw materials from Polyolefins India, Reliance and IPCL. For the first time in India, the company manufactured plastic dining tables through the straight injection moulding process. It also manufactured briefcases and overnighters without the use of metal.During 1997-98, the company has completed expansion project of Rs 10 crores to increase the production capacity by 2025 TPA.The company always brought new innovative furniture models for the ultimate comforts to the customer, it also first first moulded furniture company to introduce High-back chair and
The Prima Plastics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹166.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prima Plastics Ltd is ₹183.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prima Plastics Ltd is 60.4 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prima Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prima Plastics Ltd is ₹140.1 and ₹254 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prima Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.94%, 3 Years at 16.83%, 1 Year at 8.29%, 6 Month at -8.25%, 3 Month at -0.51% and 1 Month at 12.55%.
