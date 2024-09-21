iifl-logo-icon 1
Prima Plastics Ltd AGM

158.2
(-1.03%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:31:00 PM

Prima Plastics CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
AGM 21/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we attach the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Independent Auditors Review Report thereon and other matters. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that the 30th AGM of the Company was held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 12 Noon (IST) at The Gold Beach Resort, Plot No. 2/1B, 2/1-C, Devka Beach Raod, Marwad, Nani Daman, Daman and Diu - 396210. In this connection we also enclose the summary of proceedings of the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 108 of Companies of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015, please find attached herewith Voting results alongwith Consolidated report of Scrutinizer for remote E-voting and Voting at the AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)

