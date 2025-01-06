iifl-logo-icon 1
Prima Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

166.5
(-5.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Prima Plastics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.67

5.48

2.31

10.46

Depreciation

-3.31

-3.33

-3.18

-1.47

Tax paid

-0.04

-1.14

-0.33

-2.92

Working capital

16.82

3.41

-0.18

16.93

Other operating items

Operating

11.78

4.41

-1.38

22.99

Capital expenditure

5.23

2.39

5.56

6.93

Free cash flow

17.01

6.8

4.17

29.92

Equity raised

116.98

109.88

105.84

95.52

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

33.52

2.23

-9.27

23.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.2

Net in cash

167.52

118.91

100.75

151.05

