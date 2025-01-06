Prima Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.67
5.48
2.31
10.46
Depreciation
-3.31
-3.33
-3.18
-1.47
Tax paid
-0.04
-1.14
-0.33
-2.92
Working capital
16.82
3.41
-0.18
16.93
Other operating items
Operating
11.78
4.41
-1.38
22.99
Capital expenditure
5.23
2.39
5.56
6.93
Free cash flow
17.01
6.8
4.17
29.92
Equity raised
116.98
109.88
105.84
95.52
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
33.52
2.23
-9.27
23.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.2
Net in cash
167.52
118.91
100.75
151.05
