iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prima Plastics Ltd Key Ratios

163.05
(-1.84%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:37:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prima Plastics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.98

-6.3

23.67

21.89

Op profit growth

-27.4

14.62

40.13

6.35

EBIT growth

-44.06

20.59

-40.14

-8.74

Net profit growth

-42.14

48.27

6.36

-9.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.18

12.27

10.03

8.85

EBIT margin

3.73

8.28

6.43

13.29

Net profit margin

5.87

12.58

7.95

9.25

RoCE

3.46

7.51

6.9

13.76

RoNW

1.87

3.59

2.82

3

RoA

1.36

2.85

2.13

2.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.19

14.05

9.44

8.42

Dividend per share

0

1.5

1

2

Cash EPS

3.06

9.17

4.83

6.33

Book value per share

108.41

101.55

88.02

74.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.05

5.53

2.7

20.65

P/CEPS

26.9

8.47

5.27

27.46

P/B

0.75

0.76

0.28

2.32

EV/EBIDTA

12.67

7.14

3.37

13.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

23.15

Tax payout

-47.68

-33.18

-24.04

-23.99

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

80.31

71.59

69.15

68.12

Inventory days

75.83

89.78

74.66

72.92

Creditor days

-18.74

-18.71

-13.12

-9.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.32

-8.73

-4.14

-9.29

Net debt / equity

0.39

0.17

0.16

0.29

Net debt / op. profit

4.38

1.36

1.23

2.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.35

-57.77

-58.95

-60.14

Employee costs

-10.45

-11.62

-12.06

-10.69

Other costs

-18

-18.32

-18.95

-20.3

Prima Plastics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prima Plastics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.