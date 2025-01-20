Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.98
-6.3
23.67
21.89
Op profit growth
-27.4
14.62
40.13
6.35
EBIT growth
-44.06
20.59
-40.14
-8.74
Net profit growth
-42.14
48.27
6.36
-9.25
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.18
12.27
10.03
8.85
EBIT margin
3.73
8.28
6.43
13.29
Net profit margin
5.87
12.58
7.95
9.25
RoCE
3.46
7.51
6.9
13.76
RoNW
1.87
3.59
2.82
3
RoA
1.36
2.85
2.13
2.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.19
14.05
9.44
8.42
Dividend per share
0
1.5
1
2
Cash EPS
3.06
9.17
4.83
6.33
Book value per share
108.41
101.55
88.02
74.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.05
5.53
2.7
20.65
P/CEPS
26.9
8.47
5.27
27.46
P/B
0.75
0.76
0.28
2.32
EV/EBIDTA
12.67
7.14
3.37
13.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
23.15
Tax payout
-47.68
-33.18
-24.04
-23.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
80.31
71.59
69.15
68.12
Inventory days
75.83
89.78
74.66
72.92
Creditor days
-18.74
-18.71
-13.12
-9.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.32
-8.73
-4.14
-9.29
Net debt / equity
0.39
0.17
0.16
0.29
Net debt / op. profit
4.38
1.36
1.23
2.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.35
-57.77
-58.95
-60.14
Employee costs
-10.45
-11.62
-12.06
-10.69
Other costs
-18
-18.32
-18.95
-20.3
