TO THE MEMBERS OF PRIMA PLASTICS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Prima Plastics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. IT systems and controls over financial reporting Audit procedures followed by us include: We identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the Company because its financial accounting and reporting systems are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes, specifically with respect to revenue and inventories. Also, due to large transaction volumes and the increasing challenge to protect the integrity of the Companys systems and data, cyber security has become more significant; • Assessed the complexity of the IT environment through discussion with the IT team and identified IT applications that are relevant to our audit; Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations, IT application controls and interfaces between IT applications are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting. • Evaluated the operating effectiveness of IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations; • Performed inquiry procedures with the IT team of the Company in respect of the overall security architecture and any key threats addressed by the Company in the current year; • Evaluated the operating effectiveness of IT application controls in the key processes impacting financial reporting of the Company.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) As disclosed in Note no. 31 to the standalone financial statements, the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

2) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

3) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

4) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 51 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 51 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under 4(a) and 4(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

5) (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act;

(b) The interim dividend declared by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

6) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

For C N K & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 101961W/W-100036 Vijay Mehta Partner Membership No.: 106533 UDIN: 24106533BKCEND7378 Place: Mumbai Date: May 27, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Prima Plastics Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024]

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") and relevant details of right-of-use assets;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE and right-of-use assets by which all items are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain PPE were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) As disclosed in note no. 2A to the standalone financial statements, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date;

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its PPE (including right- of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year;

(e) As disclosed in note no. 51 to the standalone financial statements, no proceedings has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) Inventory other than those lying with third parties has been physically verified by the management at regular intervals. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, theses have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. Considering the size of the Company and nature of its operations the coverage and procedures are adequate.

The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory did not exceed 10% or more for each class of inventory and the same have properly dealt with in the books of accounts;

(b) As disclosed in note no. 19 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has working capital limits from banks or financial institutions exceeding five crore rupees during the year and the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company are materially in agreement with the books of accounts;

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties except for loan to employees, in respect of which:

(a) (A) During the year, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to its subsidiary and Joint Venture during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable;

(B) During the year, the Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to its employees during the year, the details of which are as under:

Particulars Amount Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others - Employees 31.29 Balance outstanding as at the Balance sheet date - Others - Employees 38.15

(b) In our opinion, during the year, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loan to its employees are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company;

(c) In respect of loans given by the Company to its employees, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation;

(d) In respect of loans given by the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days as at the Balance Sheet date;

(e) No loans granted by the Company has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans;

(f) In respect of loans granted by the Company to its employees during the year, there were no amount granted which were either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment;

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable;

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits to which directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act or other relevant provisions and the Rules framed there under.. We were informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard. Accordingly, Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable;

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the products and services provided by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable;

(vii) (a) On the basis of our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(b) There are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, which have not been deposited by the Company;

(viii) As disclosed in Note No. 51 of the standalone financial statements, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender ;

(b) As disclosed in Note No. 51 of the standalone financial statements, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) Term loans have been utilized for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes;

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or joint venture;

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or joint venture;

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year;

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable;

(xiii) The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) The Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered, internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date for the period under audit;

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with directors and hence provision of section 192 of the Act are not applicable;

(xvi) (a),(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable;

(d) There is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies

(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable;

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

(xx) The Company is not required to spend any amount under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Prima Plastics Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013(l,Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Prima Plastics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.