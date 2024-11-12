Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

PRIMA PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meetings held today i.e November 12, 2024 and on basis of the recommendation of the Audit Commitee and Commitee of Independent Directors, has approved the Scheme of Arrangement. The details are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

PRIMA PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial IND-AS Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we attach the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Independent Auditors Review Report thereon and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

PRIMA PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. audited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and 2. recommendation of dividend if any on equity shares. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia : 1. Approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Did not recommend any final dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Re-appointment of Shri Shailesh S. Shah (DIN: 01172073) as an Independent Director of the Company for a further second term of five consecutive years with effect from November 13, 2024. The said re-appointment shall be subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Did not recommend any final dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

PRIMA PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Declaration of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024