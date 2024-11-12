iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prima Plastics Ltd Board Meeting

159.15
(-0.34%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:45:00 PM

Prima Plastics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
PRIMA PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meetings held today i.e November 12, 2024 and on basis of the recommendation of the Audit Commitee and Commitee of Independent Directors, has approved the Scheme of Arrangement. The details are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
PRIMA PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial IND-AS Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we attach the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Independent Auditors Review Report thereon and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
PRIMA PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. audited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and 2. recommendation of dividend if any on equity shares. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia : 1. Approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Did not recommend any final dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Re-appointment of Shri Shailesh S. Shah (DIN: 01172073) as an Independent Director of the Company for a further second term of five consecutive years with effect from November 13, 2024. The said re-appointment shall be subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Did not recommend any final dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
PRIMA PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Declaration of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
PRIMA PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter and nine month period ended December 31 2023 Decisions taken at the Board Meeting held today Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Prima Plastics: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prima Plastics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.