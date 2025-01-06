iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.1
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd

Prime Property FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.12

1.56

5.88

34.37

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.15

-0.14

Tax paid

0.28

-0.01

-1.17

-12.72

Working capital

2.54

1.51

4.36

-32.34

Other operating items

Operating

-18.38

2.97

8.92

-10.83

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.08

0.04

0.1

Free cash flow

-18.37

3.05

8.96

-10.72

Equity raised

174.57

169.96

160.81

120.12

Investing

16.45

-0.07

-0.01

-0.55

Financing

0

0

0

0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

1.69

1.69

Net in cash

172.65

172.94

171.45

110.59

Prime Property : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.