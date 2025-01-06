Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.12
1.56
5.88
34.37
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.15
-0.14
Tax paid
0.28
-0.01
-1.17
-12.72
Working capital
2.54
1.51
4.36
-32.34
Other operating items
Operating
-18.38
2.97
8.92
-10.83
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.08
0.04
0.1
Free cash flow
-18.37
3.05
8.96
-10.72
Equity raised
174.57
169.96
160.81
120.12
Investing
16.45
-0.07
-0.01
-0.55
Financing
0
0
0
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
1.69
1.69
Net in cash
172.65
172.94
171.45
110.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.