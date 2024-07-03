Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
34.66
0
-1.17
0
3.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.66
0
-1.17
0
3.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.5
0.55
0
0.25
0.37
Total Income
35.15
0.55
-1.17
0.25
4
Total Expenditure
29.46
2.17
2.61
21.08
0.46
PBIDT
5.69
-1.62
-3.78
-20.83
3.53
Interest
0.37
0.04
0.22
0.16
0
PBDT
5.33
-1.66
-4
-20.99
3.53
Depreciation
0.3
0.3
0.22
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.47
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.02
-1.97
-4.23
-21.05
3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.02
-1.97
-4.23
-21.05
3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.02
-1.97
-4.23
-21.05
3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.96
-1.16
-2.48
-12.4
1.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.49
8.49
8.49
8.49
8.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.41
0
323.07
0
97.24
PBDTM(%)
15.37
0
341.88
0
97.24
PATM(%)
14.48
0
361.53
0
82.64
