Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

36.3
(-3.59%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

34.66

0

-1.17

0

3.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.66

0

-1.17

0

3.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.5

0.55

0

0.25

0.37

Total Income

35.15

0.55

-1.17

0.25

4

Total Expenditure

29.46

2.17

2.61

21.08

0.46

PBIDT

5.69

-1.62

-3.78

-20.83

3.53

Interest

0.37

0.04

0.22

0.16

0

PBDT

5.33

-1.66

-4

-20.99

3.53

Depreciation

0.3

0.3

0.22

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.47

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.02

-1.97

-4.23

-21.05

3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.02

-1.97

-4.23

-21.05

3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.02

-1.97

-4.23

-21.05

3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.96

-1.16

-2.48

-12.4

1.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.49

8.49

8.49

8.49

8.49

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.41

0

323.07

0

97.24

PBDTM(%)

15.37

0

341.88

0

97.24

PATM(%)

14.48

0

361.53

0

82.64

