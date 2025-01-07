iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.2
(0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

3.61

9

48.45

yoy growth (%)

-100.22

-59.78

-81.42

0

Raw materials

0

-0.15

0

-13.28

As % of sales

0

4.22

0

27.41

Employee costs

-1.06

-1.56

-1.88

-3.72

As % of sales

12,877.13

43.31

20.93

7.69

Other costs

-21.13

-0.85

-1.6

-1.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,54,969.04

23.58

17.87

3.05

Operating profit

-22.2

1.04

5.5

29.96

OPM

2,67,946.17

28.87

61.18

61.84

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.15

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.11

0

0

-0.02

Other income

1.27

0.6

0.53

4.58

Profit before tax

-21.12

1.56

5.88

34.37

Taxes

0.28

-0.01

-1.17

-12.72

Tax rate

-1.33

-1.06

-19.91

-37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-20.84

1.54

4.71

21.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-20.84

1.54

4.71

21.65

yoy growth (%)

-1,446.29

-67.16

-78.21

3,548.65

NPM

2,51,546.27

42.78

52.4

44.68

