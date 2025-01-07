Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
3.61
9
48.45
yoy growth (%)
-100.22
-59.78
-81.42
0
Raw materials
0
-0.15
0
-13.28
As % of sales
0
4.22
0
27.41
Employee costs
-1.06
-1.56
-1.88
-3.72
As % of sales
12,877.13
43.31
20.93
7.69
Other costs
-21.13
-0.85
-1.6
-1.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,54,969.04
23.58
17.87
3.05
Operating profit
-22.2
1.04
5.5
29.96
OPM
2,67,946.17
28.87
61.18
61.84
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.15
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.11
0
0
-0.02
Other income
1.27
0.6
0.53
4.58
Profit before tax
-21.12
1.56
5.88
34.37
Taxes
0.28
-0.01
-1.17
-12.72
Tax rate
-1.33
-1.06
-19.91
-37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-20.84
1.54
4.71
21.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-20.84
1.54
4.71
21.65
yoy growth (%)
-1,446.29
-67.16
-78.21
3,548.65
NPM
2,51,546.27
42.78
52.4
44.68
