Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹39.01
Prev. Close₹39.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.11
Day's High₹39.01
Day's Low₹36.99
52 Week's High₹47.9
52 Week's Low₹25
Book Value₹46.73
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.96
P/E48.76
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.49
8.49
8.49
8.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.48
68.97
62
66.48
Net Worth
77.97
77.46
70.49
74.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
3.61
9
48.45
yoy growth (%)
-100.22
-59.78
-81.42
0
Raw materials
0
-0.15
0
-13.28
As % of sales
0
4.22
0
27.41
Employee costs
-1.06
-1.56
-1.88
-3.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.12
1.56
5.88
34.37
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.15
-0.14
Tax paid
0.28
-0.01
-1.17
-12.72
Working capital
2.54
1.51
4.36
-32.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100.22
-59.78
-81.42
0
Op profit growth
-2,225.1
-81.02
-81.62
-1,587.06
EBIT growth
-1,442.32
-73.42
-82.88
2,556.98
Net profit growth
-1,446.29
-67.16
-78.21
3,548.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
55.64
0
0
0
3.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.64
0
0
0
3.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.99
3.3
-0.81
1.28
0.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Padamshi L Soni
Whole-time Director
Manish P Soni
Whole-time Director
Vishal P Soni
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Alok Chowdhury
Independent Director
Meena Kapadi
Independent Director
Satendra Kumar Bhatnagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aishwarya Khanvilkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aishwarya Khanvilkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd
Summary
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd, incorporated in 1992, is engaged in property development. The Companys property development is includes residential apartments, celebrity houses, malls and commercial properties. The Company builds large 5,000 square feet plus units for shops, showrooms and offices. It has also taken up construction of shopping mall projects with multiplexes and food court. Its completed projects include the Prime Square, Prime Tech Park, Prime Beach, Prime Centre, Prime Plaza and Prime Avenue. The Company specialized in high-end urban properties having projects located mainly in the Western suburbs of Mumbai, from Bandra to Goregaon. The Company started its real estate activity in 2002, with the launch of its Prime Avenue project at S V Road, Vile Parle (W), having two towers A & B. In a short span since then, it has made a name for itself as a quality developer of real estate, having constructed such other landmark projects as Prime Plaza, Prime Centre and Prime Beach. All these projects are located on prime land, are luxurious residential apartments and large commercial units like show rooms, shops and offices.In 2010, the Company launched a new project at Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. It completed the Prime Mall, Pune Project Phase 1 (Anchor Shop). In February 2010, it acquired Sea-King Club Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.Pune Mall project of the Company was sold in 2012-2013. Companys Vile Parle (We
Read More
The Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd is ₹62.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd is 48.76 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd is ₹25 and ₹47.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.28%, 3 Years at 29.29%, 1 Year at 22.71%, 6 Month at 34.19%, 3 Month at 15.86% and 1 Month at 3.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.