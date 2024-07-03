iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Share Price

37.1
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.01
  • Day's High39.01
  • 52 Wk High47.9
  • Prev. Close39.01
  • Day's Low36.99
  • 52 Wk Low 25
  • Turnover (lac)2.11
  • P/E48.76
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value46.73
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

39.01

Prev. Close

39.01

Turnover(Lac.)

2.11

Day's High

39.01

Day's Low

36.99

52 Week's High

47.9

52 Week's Low

25

Book Value

46.73

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.96

P/E

48.76

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.57%

Non-Promoter- 27.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.49

8.49

8.49

8.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.48

68.97

62

66.48

Net Worth

77.97

77.46

70.49

74.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

3.61

9

48.45

yoy growth (%)

-100.22

-59.78

-81.42

0

Raw materials

0

-0.15

0

-13.28

As % of sales

0

4.22

0

27.41

Employee costs

-1.06

-1.56

-1.88

-3.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.12

1.56

5.88

34.37

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.15

-0.14

Tax paid

0.28

-0.01

-1.17

-12.72

Working capital

2.54

1.51

4.36

-32.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100.22

-59.78

-81.42

0

Op profit growth

-2,225.1

-81.02

-81.62

-1,587.06

EBIT growth

-1,442.32

-73.42

-82.88

2,556.98

Net profit growth

-1,446.29

-67.16

-78.21

3,548.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

55.64

0

0

0

3.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.64

0

0

0

3.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.99

3.3

-0.81

1.28

0.6

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Padamshi L Soni

Whole-time Director

Manish P Soni

Whole-time Director

Vishal P Soni

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Alok Chowdhury

Independent Director

Meena Kapadi

Independent Director

Satendra Kumar Bhatnagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aishwarya Khanvilkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aishwarya Khanvilkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd

Summary

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd, incorporated in 1992, is engaged in property development. The Companys property development is includes residential apartments, celebrity houses, malls and commercial properties. The Company builds large 5,000 square feet plus units for shops, showrooms and offices. It has also taken up construction of shopping mall projects with multiplexes and food court. Its completed projects include the Prime Square, Prime Tech Park, Prime Beach, Prime Centre, Prime Plaza and Prime Avenue. The Company specialized in high-end urban properties having projects located mainly in the Western suburbs of Mumbai, from Bandra to Goregaon. The Company started its real estate activity in 2002, with the launch of its Prime Avenue project at S V Road, Vile Parle (W), having two towers A & B. In a short span since then, it has made a name for itself as a quality developer of real estate, having constructed such other landmark projects as Prime Plaza, Prime Centre and Prime Beach. All these projects are located on prime land, are luxurious residential apartments and large commercial units like show rooms, shops and offices.In 2010, the Company launched a new project at Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. It completed the Prime Mall, Pune Project Phase 1 (Anchor Shop). In February 2010, it acquired Sea-King Club Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.Pune Mall project of the Company was sold in 2012-2013. Companys Vile Parle (We
Company FAQs

What is the Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd is ₹62.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd is 48.76 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd is ₹25 and ₹47.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd?

Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.28%, 3 Years at 29.29%, 1 Year at 22.71%, 6 Month at 34.19%, 3 Month at 15.86% and 1 Month at 3.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.43 %

