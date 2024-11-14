iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Property Development Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

38.47
(9.01%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:44:00 PM

Prime Property CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
PRIME PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To consider partial disinvestment of equity shares of Sea King Club Private Limited (wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company). 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
PRIME PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH AUGUST 2024: 1. Approve and adopted Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30TH June 2024. 2. Considered and approved Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30TH June 2024. 3. Approved Notice of 32ND Annual General Meeting, Directors Report along with the Annexures thereon, Corporate Governance Report and Management and Discussion Analysis Report. 4. Considered and approved the Book Closure Dates and Record date for the purpose of 32ND Annual General Meeting. 5. Considered and approved E-Voting Facility General Meeting of the Company. 6. Appointment of Mr. Suhas Ganpule of M/s SG and Associates as the Scrutinizer for the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. Recommended to the Board, re-appointment of Mr. Manish Soni (DIN: 00006485) who is retiring by Rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 8. Other Business transactions (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
PRIME PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with the Auditor Report and Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. remuneration of Mr. Manish Soni Whole Time Director of the Company for period of 2 Years from 01st August 2024 to 31st July 2026. 3. remuneration of Mr. Vishal Soni Whole Time Director of the Company for period of 2 Years from 01st August 2024 to 31st July 2026. 4. appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. 5. appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. 6. Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May 2024 Financial Result along with Auditors Report and statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash flow statement for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Intimation for appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202410 May 2024
the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 10th May, 2024 transacted the following Business: 1) Considered and approved appointment of Mrs. Neelam Maheshwari (ACS No- A16401) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company based on recommendation by Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 2) Other routine business. Appointed Mrs. Neelam Maheshwari (ACS: 16401) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 10th May,2024
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
PRIME PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un- Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 and any other Business items with the permission of the Chair. Considered and approved Una audited Financial Results( Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report Considered and approved appointment of Internal Auditor other routine business Unaudited Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

