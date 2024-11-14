Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PRIME PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To consider partial disinvestment of equity shares of Sea King Club Private Limited (wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company). 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

PRIME PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH AUGUST 2024: 1. Approve and adopted Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30TH June 2024. 2. Considered and approved Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30TH June 2024. 3. Approved Notice of 32ND Annual General Meeting, Directors Report along with the Annexures thereon, Corporate Governance Report and Management and Discussion Analysis Report. 4. Considered and approved the Book Closure Dates and Record date for the purpose of 32ND Annual General Meeting. 5. Considered and approved E-Voting Facility General Meeting of the Company. 6. Appointment of Mr. Suhas Ganpule of M/s SG and Associates as the Scrutinizer for the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. Recommended to the Board, re-appointment of Mr. Manish Soni (DIN: 00006485) who is retiring by Rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 8. Other Business transactions (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

PRIME PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with the Auditor Report and Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. remuneration of Mr. Manish Soni Whole Time Director of the Company for period of 2 Years from 01st August 2024 to 31st July 2026. 3. remuneration of Mr. Vishal Soni Whole Time Director of the Company for period of 2 Years from 01st August 2024 to 31st July 2026. 4. appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. 5. appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. 6. Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May 2024 Financial Result along with Auditors Report and statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash flow statement for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Intimation for appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 10 May 2024

the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 10th May, 2024 transacted the following Business: 1) Considered and approved appointment of Mrs. Neelam Maheshwari (ACS No- A16401) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company based on recommendation by Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 2) Other routine business. Appointed Mrs. Neelam Maheshwari (ACS: 16401) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 10th May,2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024